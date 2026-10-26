Browns Rookie Spencer Fano Is Already Changing Cleveland's Offensive Line

As the saying goes, “football is won in the trenches,” and that remains true for the Cleveland Browns.



Browns Offense Showed Up

The Cleveland Browns have struggled offensively throughout the 2026 season. Before the Titans matchup, the Browns ranked 28th in points per game and 29th in yards per game. That changed against Tennessee. The Browns exploded for 491 total yards and 27 points, driven by strong performances from multiple key skill players.

Quinshon Judkins with a big run to pick up the first down 🏃



CLEvsTEN on CBS/Paramount+

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/TZiyT6cL3n — NFL (@NFL) October 25, 2026

While many will focus on Deshaun Watson’s 308 passing yards or Quinshon Judkins’ 96 rushing yards and 2 rushing touchdowns, a budding star on the offensive line was also key to the Browns' victory.

Top Ten for a Reason

The Cleveland Browns selected Utah offensive tackle Spencer Fano with the ninth overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, signaling high expectations for his future. Despite playing right tackle during his final season in college, the Browns expected Fano to flip to the all-important blindside left tackle position, which he had experience with earlier in his career.

Fano has started every game at left tackle for the Browns this season, and while it hasn’t been all positive, Fano had a true breakout during the Browns' most recent matchup against the Tennessee Titans.

Fano’s Breakout

Spencer Fano earned his highest PFF grade of the season during the Browns' Week 7 matchup against the Tennessee Titans. Fano received an initial grade of 92.2, making him the highest-graded offensive player for the Browns in their 27-24 win.

Fano’s breakout came against a strong Titans defensive line that features star names like defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons and defensive lineman John Franklin-Myers, making his performance more impressive despite the Titans' now 1-6 record.

Love to see this.



KC - orbit motion decoy (holds BS LB)

Fano - down block on Simmons (All-Pro)

Boston - crack block on PS safety

Barber - counter kickout

Fannin - counter pull for PS ILB

Judkins - tight course, make CB miss



Every key player mentioned here is 22yo or younger. pic.twitter.com/XW4Xue6x7h — Browns Film Breakdown (@BrownsFilmBDN) October 26, 2026

Fano has shown flashes of greatness in his young career, but this is his most complete NFL game yet. If Fano can continue to build on performances like this throughout his rookie season, the Browns may have their left tackle for many years to come.

While the Titans' defensive front is no slouch, the next challenge comes against one of the league's best, the division rival Pittsburgh Steelers. While history is not on Cleveland’s side, the Browns haven’t won in Pittsburgh during the regular season since 2003.



If Fano can build on this performance against a Pittsburgh defensive front featuring T.J. Watt, Alex Highsmith and Cam Heyward, the sky may just be the limit for the young tackle’s career.