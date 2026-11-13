Browns Hit With Major Injury News Ahead of Week 10 Showdown With Texans

The Cleveland Browns might have seen the return of quarterback Deshaun Watson from concussion protocol after he missed last week's game.

But the team will now potentially be without a different key member of the offense this weekend.

On Friday, Nov. 13, the Browns announced another batch of injuries ahead of a Week 10 meeting with the Houston Texans at Huntington Bank Field on Sunday.

First announced by ESPN NFL Insider Daniel Oyefusi, rookie wideout Denzel Boston was listed as questionable heading into the weekend due to a toe injury.

Browns WR Denzel Boston (toe) is questionable.



FB Mike Burton and S Ronnie Hickman have been ruled out. — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) November 13, 2026

The 6-foot-4, 215-pound rookie has been one of the Browns' most exciting offseason additions to the offense, coming out of the draft quickly and making his impact. Across his first nine games, he has 32 receptions for 507 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 15.8 yards per reception.

His connection with Deshaun Watson has been one of the more welcomed things this season, even though the two had no prior experience with one another before this past offseason.

Without him on Sunday, Cleveland would have to turn to a combination of Tylan Wallace and Isaiah Bond to slide into the final wide receiver spot.

Alongside Boston potentially being inactive, the Browns received unfortunate news that safety Ronnie Hickman and fullback Mike Burton would be out on Sunday. Not listed as questionable, Burton is dealing with a calf injury, while Hickman is still recovering from a concussion.

Burton missing Sunday's game is going to be a hit to the rushing attack for the Browns, an area of the offense that has struggled all season long. With him out, the workload is going to be pushed even more onto the passing attack, especially with Quinshon Judkins and Dylan Sampson still searching for a rhythm as the back half of the season gets underway.

While having any bodies on the injured list is going to be an issue, the Browns have found a nice replacement for Hickman for the time being.

Oct 1, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (28) reacts with safety Ronnie Hickman (33) he first half against the Pittsburgh Steelers in tat Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Taken in the second round of the draft this past year, Emmanuel McNeil-Warren's initial status in the Browns' defense was somewhat unknown.

However, through limited opportunities, he has shown that he has an awful lot in the tank to give the team. Through nine games, he has 42 combined tackles, three tackles for a loss and three pass deflections, all while routinely being in the right position at the right time.

His role has changed each week, but in Week 10, it seems his opportunity to become a long-term, key piece of the Browns' defense is his for the taking.

The Browns and Texans will face at 1:00 p.m. EST from Huntington Bank Field, with Boston's final status expected to be released prior to the game.