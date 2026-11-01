Can the Browns Beat the Steelers? Traveling to Pittsburgh is No Easy Task

The Cleveland Browns have already weathered the storm that is the Pittsburgh Steelers once this season.

But that doesn't mean the second meeting is going to be any easier.

On Sunday, Nov. 1, the Browns will travel to Acrisure Stadium to take on the Steelers for the second matchup between the two sides during the 2026 NFL regular season. The Browns won the first meeting, 27-24, but since then, the Steelers have made many changes and improvements.

They head into Sunday's outing with a three-game winning streak in hand, a mark the Browns sit just a game behind.

When these two sides meet, though, records and successes that season are thrown out the window.

It is simply a good ol' fashioned rivalry, and anything can happen.

What is going to make the biggest difference on the first day of November will likely be confidence, especially in the way of the Browns.

As a young squad, they won't just face one of the league's most experienced, veteran-led teams, but also a team that has called their number time and time again in Pittsburgh. The Steelers have held onto a narrative for 22 straight regular-season games: not losing at home to the Browns.

The Browns have lost 22 straight regular-season games in Pittsburgh, and have not won a regular-season game there since Oct. 5, 2003 -- 8,248 days ago. They are one loss today shy of tying the NFL record for most consecutive road regular-season losses vs. a team in NFL history… pic.twitter.com/10avzSmShS — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 1, 2026

The Browns have not won a game in Pittsburgh since Oct. 5, 2003.

At that time, Tim Couch was the Browns' signal caller, throwing for two touchdowns and one interception in a 33-13 victory. The Browns would go on to win just five games that season, losing 11, but as the rivalry has shown in the past, sometimes that is one of the most important games on the schedule.

Browns defensive end Jared Verse sparked the fire up a bit earlier in the week, putting more weight on a good performance from Cleveland on Sunday.

"I'm not worried about Cam [Heyward]," he began. "I'm not worried about their o-line, I'm not worried about nobody they've got on their team. We're out there to go dominate."

Verse has yet to record a sack this season, but that doesn't mean he hasn't been impactful. On film review, the 25-year-old has been seen taking assignments away from other offensive linemen, freeing up his teammates to get into the backfield and go to work.

As a defense, the Browns rank 12th in points allowed this season, while the line itself ranks fifth in pressure rate. Even with Verse not putting any sacks on the board, the group is finding a way to disrupt opposing quarterbacks.

But in front of the Steelers faithful, Verse and the rest of the defense will certainly get an earful. They will have to show they can cut out the fans and trash talk and put veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers on his backside.

Browns head coach Todd Monken understands that the rivalry runs deep, but he is making it known that this new group of players has nothing to do with the long-winded losing streak.

Sep 27, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns defensive end Jared Verse (8) reacts after a play against the Carolina Panthers during the second quarter at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Instead, he has been trying to set the stage for a new opportunity for the current squad to show the rest of the league how good they are, as a win against the Steelers would put them in sole control of the AFC North.

"Whether it's where we're at record-wise, comparing the past or the history against the Steelers—it's a divisional game," Monken said. "Fastest way to get in the playoffs is win your division. That's the fastest way to get in the playoffs. I mean, you're guaranteed in the tournament and we're a long ways away from that.

"That's not what I'm saying. That's why the game is what it is. And rivalries are made up of good teams playing each other and we're fighting like hell to be a really good team."

The Browns will look to snap a losing streak that has lasted longer than many players on the active roster have been alive.

Even with that, though, rookie wideout Denzel Boston understands just how important a win would be.

"We know coming into this game it’s going to be chippy considering what happened last game," he said. "...I had a conversation yesterday with people [about the losing streak]... which we aren't paying attention to any of those stats going into the game, but I can tell it is huge for the city of Cleveland."

Sunday will be the 151st installment of such a storied rivalry, with the two sides set to square away at 1:00 p.m. EST.