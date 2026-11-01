Week 8 Browns vs. Steelers: What To Expect, Injury Report, How To Watch and More

It's another rendition of a rivalry that runs deep.

Following a 27-24 victory at Huntington Bank Field for the Cleveland Browns just a few weeks ago, the Pittsburgh Steelers will be searching for revenge in the second meeting of the 2026 NFL regular season.

On Sunday, Nov. 1, the Browns and Steelers will face one another at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh for a Week 8 showdown. The two sides will renew the storied rivalry in the 151st all-time meeting. This time around, though, the narrative is centered on the Steelers' long winning streak at home and the Browns' opportunity to sweep the Steelers for the first time since 1988.

The Browns last won in Pittsburgh on Oct. 5, 2003, when then-quarterback Tim Couch threw for over 200 yards and two touchdowns, while the defense forced two interceptions in a 33-13 victory.

Looking to repeat such efforts, the Browns will need to come locked in and ready to go against an experienced, veteran-led Steelers squad.

What To Expect

Oct 1, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns defensive end Adin Huntington (98) sacks Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) in the second half at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

From the jump, Sunday's game is going to be a fiery one.

Throughout the week, the two sides had been throwing little jabs at one another, with defensive linemen Jared Verse and Cam Heyward being at the center of the attention.

"I'm not worried about Cam [Heyward]," Verse said earlier in the week. "I'm not worried about their O-line. I'm not worried about nobody they got on their team. We out there to go dominate."

He went on to say that he has been waiting for the rematch, and that last time's meeting left a bad taste in his mouth due to some "dirty" plays.

Jul 24, 2025; Latrobe, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Cam Heyward (97) participates in drills during training camp at Saint Vincent College. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In response, Heyward clapped back at Verse, pretty much calling him a baby.

"Double-teaming, sliding, chipping, are those not allowed in our game? Yeah, I got the bruises to prove it," Heyward said. "But we don’t whine about it, baby. It’s part of the game. And so, I’m looking forward to this game. It’s gonna be a fun game..."

But this isn't something unexpected.

In seasons past, the rivalry has run deep, with tensions never really running low. However, that isn't necessarily a bad thing, as a blood-boiling rivalry makes things entertaining for everyone involved.

Expected Weather in Browns vs. Steelers

Nov 1, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Exterior view of the stadium before the Pittsburgh Steelers host the Cleveland Browns at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Fortunately, things are looking clear for Sunday's meeting.

From 1pm through 5 pm, the temperature is expected to sit between 67 degrees and 69 degrees, with somewhat cloudy skies. The precipitation is at 10%, while the Humidity comes in at 53%. There are no expected storms.

While Browns Stadium always sees a good amount of wind, Acrisure will not.

The air quality is a strong 44, with the wind coming in at just three miles per hour. If there are any gusts, they are expected to be roughly eight miles per hour.

How To Watch Browns vs. Steelers on Sunday, Nov. 1

Oct 1, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4)drops back to pass against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the first half at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Date and Time: Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 at 1:00 p.m. EST

The game can be watched on television on CBS, with streaming options such as YouTube TV, Fubo, DirecTV and Paramount+ available as well.

Browns vs. Steelers Injury Report

Oct 1, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns medical staff tend to Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Mason Graham (94) on the field in the first half at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The last time the Browns and Steelers clashed, multiple players went down with injuries.

For the Browns, the two standouts were defensive tackles Mason Graham and Mike Hall Jr., who left the game at different points with lower-body injuries. Although Hall Jr. ended up finishing the game, both he and Graham would miss future games.

Heading into Sunday, both players are healthy.

Here is the rest of the injury reports as of the early morning hours on Sunday:

Steelers Injuries:

CB Echols (Hamstring) - Out

LB Highsmith (Groin) - Cleared

CB Ramsey (Wrist) - Cleared

WR Skowronek (Calf) - Questionable

DB Slaughter (Hamstring) - Out

Browns Injuries:

S Delpit (Neck) - Cleared

DT Graham (Ankle) - Cleared

DT Hall Jr. (Ankle) - Cleared

CB Harden (Hamstring) - Questionable

OT Howard (Concussion) - Cleared

LB Schwesinger (Ankle) - Cleared

DE Verse (Knee) - Cleared

DB Thomas (Ankle) - Questionable

Kickoff between the two sides is set for 1:00 p.m. EST, with the winner taking the top spot in the AFC North in a crucial part of the season.