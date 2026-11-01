Week 8 Browns vs. Steelers: What To Expect, Injury Report, How To Watch and More
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It's another rendition of a rivalry that runs deep.
Following a 27-24 victory at Huntington Bank Field for the Cleveland Browns just a few weeks ago, the Pittsburgh Steelers will be searching for revenge in the second meeting of the 2026 NFL regular season.
On Sunday, Nov. 1, the Browns and Steelers will face one another at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh for a Week 8 showdown. The two sides will renew the storied rivalry in the 151st all-time meeting. This time around, though, the narrative is centered on the Steelers' long winning streak at home and the Browns' opportunity to sweep the Steelers for the first time since 1988.
The Browns last won in Pittsburgh on Oct. 5, 2003, when then-quarterback Tim Couch threw for over 200 yards and two touchdowns, while the defense forced two interceptions in a 33-13 victory.
Looking to repeat such efforts, the Browns will need to come locked in and ready to go against an experienced, veteran-led Steelers squad.
What To Expect
From the jump, Sunday's game is going to be a fiery one.
Throughout the week, the two sides had been throwing little jabs at one another, with defensive linemen Jared Verse and Cam Heyward being at the center of the attention.
"I'm not worried about Cam [Heyward]," Verse said earlier in the week. "I'm not worried about their O-line. I'm not worried about nobody they got on their team. We out there to go dominate."
He went on to say that he has been waiting for the rematch, and that last time's meeting left a bad taste in his mouth due to some "dirty" plays.
In response, Heyward clapped back at Verse, pretty much calling him a baby.
"Double-teaming, sliding, chipping, are those not allowed in our game? Yeah, I got the bruises to prove it," Heyward said. "But we don’t whine about it, baby. It’s part of the game. And so, I’m looking forward to this game. It’s gonna be a fun game..."
But this isn't something unexpected.
In seasons past, the rivalry has run deep, with tensions never really running low. However, that isn't necessarily a bad thing, as a blood-boiling rivalry makes things entertaining for everyone involved.
Expected Weather in Browns vs. Steelers
Fortunately, things are looking clear for Sunday's meeting.
From 1pm through 5 pm, the temperature is expected to sit between 67 degrees and 69 degrees, with somewhat cloudy skies. The precipitation is at 10%, while the Humidity comes in at 53%. There are no expected storms.
While Browns Stadium always sees a good amount of wind, Acrisure will not.
The air quality is a strong 44, with the wind coming in at just three miles per hour. If there are any gusts, they are expected to be roughly eight miles per hour.
How To Watch Browns vs. Steelers on Sunday, Nov. 1
Date and Time: Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 at 1:00 p.m. EST
The game can be watched on television on CBS, with streaming options such as YouTube TV, Fubo, DirecTV and Paramount+ available as well.
Browns vs. Steelers Injury Report
The last time the Browns and Steelers clashed, multiple players went down with injuries.
For the Browns, the two standouts were defensive tackles Mason Graham and Mike Hall Jr., who left the game at different points with lower-body injuries. Although Hall Jr. ended up finishing the game, both he and Graham would miss future games.
Heading into Sunday, both players are healthy.
Here is the rest of the injury reports as of the early morning hours on Sunday:
Steelers Injuries:
CB Echols (Hamstring) - Out
LB Highsmith (Groin) - Cleared
CB Ramsey (Wrist) - Cleared
WR Skowronek (Calf) - Questionable
DB Slaughter (Hamstring) - Out
Browns Injuries:
S Delpit (Neck) - Cleared
DT Graham (Ankle) - Cleared
DT Hall Jr. (Ankle) - Cleared
CB Harden (Hamstring) - Questionable
OT Howard (Concussion) - Cleared
LB Schwesinger (Ankle) - Cleared
DE Verse (Knee) - Cleared
DB Thomas (Ankle) - Questionable
Kickoff between the two sides is set for 1:00 p.m. EST, with the winner taking the top spot in the AFC North in a crucial part of the season.
Cade Cracas is a sports media professional with experience in play-by-play, broadcasting and digital storytelling. He is a recent graduate of Ashland University with degrees in digital media production and journalism.Follow CracasCade