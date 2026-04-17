Cleveland Browns Attend Jordyn Tyson’s Private Workout Before NFL Draft

The Cleveland Browns are utilizing every single day to gain as much information as possible ahead of the NFL Draft.

On Friday, Arizona State wide receiver Jordyn Tyson hosted a pre-draft workout for NFL teams.

The Browns were one of over 20 teams that attended Tyson’s workout.

Could the Browns really draft Tyson in Round 1?

There’s no denying that the Browns have a clear need at wide receiver. And they are interested in Tyson, who spent time in Cleveland earlier in this pre-draft process on a top 30 visit.

Ohio State’s Carnell Tate and Tyson are the two best receivers in this class, with USC’s Makai Lemon, Texas A&M’s KC Concepcion and Washington’s Denzel Boston expected to be first-round picks as well.

Tyson’s one red flag is his medical situation. The 6-foot-2 wide receiver suffered a gruesome ACL, MCL and PCL injury as a freshman at Colorado, which impacted his availability for his sophomore season.

As a junior at Arizona State, Tyson suffered a season-ending collarbone injury. In his final season, he suffered a lingering hamstring injury that caused the 21-year-old to miss his college pro day and the NFL Combine in Indianapolis.

Ahead of the NFL Draft, Tyson wanted to prove that he’s healthy, so he hosted a personal workout and invited all 32 NFL teams. The Browns' attendance proves that they’re still interested in the top wideout, continuing to do homework on him leading up to the NFL Draft.

Tyson’s age and upside make him a fit for Browns general manager Andrew Berry as long as the team feels comfortable with his medical testing. Remember, Berry views the NFL Draft as an avenue to draft players as longer term investments. If the Browns draft Tyson, it’s because they believe in what he can evolve into.

When will Tyson get drafted?

Even with the injury history, Tyson’s upside and production at Arizona State projects him as a first-round draft pick. In 33 games, Tyson caught 158 passes for 2,282 yards and 22 touchdowns. He returned four punts and two kicks as a freshman, but didn’t play on special teams following his injury.

There’s some debate if Tate or Tyson will be the first wide receiver selected. Both have been mocked anywhere from No. 5 overall to No. 15 overall.

But if the Browns decide to trade back a few selections from No. 6 overall, they could still land one of Tate or Tyson, especially if they’re both still on the board.