Cleveland Browns Legend Set for Induction into Greater Cleveland Sports Hall of Fame

Hanford Dixon's legacy continues to grow.

On Monday, June 29, it was announced by the Greater Cleveland Sports Hall of Fame that Cleveland Browns legend Hanford Dixon will be part of the 2026 induction class. This year marks the 50th anniversary of the Hall of Fame.

Dixon will be formally inducted in September, with the full class and ceremony details expected to be released in the coming weeks.

🏈 The first of a MEMORABLE class!



Welcome to the Greater Cleveland Sports Hall of Fame, Hanford Dixon! pic.twitter.com/fNsydaXHxV — Greater Cleveland Sports HOF (@GCLESPORTSHOF) June 29, 2026

Before the news was made public, the 67-year-old was surprised by Greater Cleveland Sports Hall of Fame President Bob DiBiasio and Vice President John Telich, who informed him of the announcement just before he was set to record a show on the BIGPLAY Sports Network.

"I am a man of many words. I can always find something to say," Dixon began. "But I just want to tell you guys, thank you. This means a lot to me from the bottom of my heart because you guys know, old country boy coming from a little small town outside of Mobile in Alabama.

"I decided to stay here in Cleveland and make Cleveland my home, so I tell you how much Cleveland means to me."

DiBiasio went on to share that making Cleveland your home is one of the many criteria that allows individuals to be inducted into The Hall.

"You mentioned that you made Cleveland your home," he said. "That's one of the criteria to be in the Greater Cleveland Sports Hall of Fame. It's a nine-county region, and you either had to be born or raised in Cleveland, the Greater Cleveland area, or made Cleveland your home after your career, which you did, and you are a perfect example of that.

"You made Cleveland your home, and you are so deserving."

After being selected by the Browns with the 22nd overall pick in the 1981 NFL Draft out of the University of Southern Mississippi, he would go on to play nine seasons. Dixon was a lockdown defender for the Browns, snagging 26 interceptions across 131 games played.

Selected to three Pro Bowls and named an All-Pro twice, Dixon was one of the bright spots for an era of Cleveland football that saw the team reach the playoffs six times. He would team up with Frank Minnifield, helping form one of football's best duos in the history of the sport. He is also credited with helping to create and name the iconic "Dawg Pound" identity.

He retired after the 1989 campaign, going on to stay active in the community and media space.

He has worked with WOIO-TV 19 and Fox Sports Ohio, covering high school football, and also the BIGPLAY Sports Network, where he currently hosts a show called BIGPLAY Cleveland Live, covering Cleveland's professional sports organizations.

"Such a fun thing for us to be able to sneak in here before your show, and share the wonderful news," DiBiasio concluded. "We can't be more happy for you to join. We are in our 50th year... it is one of Cleveland's best kept secrets."

Breaking: #Browns legend Hanford Dixon will be inducted into the Greater Cleveland Sports Hall of Fame as a member of the 2026 class.#DawgPound — Cade Cracas (@CracasCade) June 29, 2026

Earlier this year, Dixon was also presented with the Greater Cleveland Sports Commission's Lifetime Achievement Award at the 26th Greater Cleveland Sports Awards back on Feb. 5. Such an honor highlighted the play he had put on the field back in the 80's, and the work he had done in the community following his playing career.

Now, just a few months removed, Dixon will receive yet another prestigious honor from the city he has dedicated his life to.

"I came here, and I just love the city, love the people, now you can't get rid of me," Dixon said when receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award earlier. "I'm still here..."