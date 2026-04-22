Cleveland Browns NFL Draft Big Board: Top Targets For Every Round

The Cleveland Browns will be on the clock twice during the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft this Thursday, holding picks No. 6 and No. 24.

In addition to these two selections, they also possess seven more picks over the next six rounds. Here's a look at the players they could target in each round.

Round 1, No. 6

It's no secret that the Browns need to bolster their offensive tackle and wide receiver positions, and they could address these needs with their two first-round picks. Here are some tackles they might consider at No. 6, as well as a few wide receivers to keep an eye on.

Tackles: Spencer Fano from Utah, Francis Mauigoa from Miami, Kadyn Proctor from Alabama and Monroe Freeling from Georgia.

If the Browns decide to pick a tackle at No. 6, it will likely be one of those four names. While Fano and Mauigoa may be the best tackles in this class, both played on the right side in college. However, it’s worth noting that Fano did play left tackle during his freshman season.

Cleveland may consider pursuing a true left tackle, possibly targeting Proctor or Freeling.

Wide Receivers: Carnell Tate from Ohio State, Jordyn Tyson from Arizona State and Makai Lemon from USC.

Many Browns fans are eager to see Tate make his way to Cleveland after playing three seasons of college football at Ohio State. Yet, Tyson could be considered the best receiver in this draft class, but he might drop in the draft due to injury concerns.

If Cleveland decides to take a wide receiver with the No. 6 pick, then Tate could be the best choice since he doesn't have the injury history that Tyson does. The Browns need a player who can consistently stay on the field.

Round 1, No. 24

Now, let's explore potential picks for the Browns at No. 24. If they decide to go with a receiver at No. 6, here are some tackles they could consider with their second-round pick.

Tackles: Caleb Lomu from Utah, Max Iheanachor from Arizona State and Blake Miller from Clemson.

Lomu would likely be the choice since he played left tackle in college, while Iheanachor and Miller lined up on the right side. Yet, Iheanachor and Miller may have greater growth potential.

If the Browns decide to select a tackle at No. 6, there are a few wide receivers they could consider taking at No. 24.

Receivers: Denzel Boston from Washington, KC Concepcion from Texas A&M and Omar Cooper Jr. from Indiana.

Round 2

If the Browns focus on addressing the left tackle position and receiver in the first round, they could pursue a variety of options in the second round. Here are some potential targets to consider.

Targets include Texas A&M guard Chase Bisontis, Clemson pass rusher T.J. Parker and Indiana cornerback D'Angelo Ponds.

Bisontis could step in and be a starter, while Parker might just become the team's No. 2 pass rusher. At the same time, Ponds could take on the role of the slot corner.

Round 3

The third round could be a solid opportunity for the Browns to potentially double up on a tackle or receiver, and there are a few options to consider.

Targets: Georgia State wide receiver Ted Hurst, Miami offensive tackle Markell Bell and Oklahoma wide receiver Deion Burks.

Hurst is a 6-foot-3 wide receiver who could step in for Cedric Tillman, while Bell stands at 6-foot-9 and has the potential to replace Dawand Jones.

Round 4

The fourth round presents a perfect chance for the Browns to consider drafting a quarterback who has slipped through the cracks, and here are a few names you should keep in mind.

Notable quarterbacks to keep an eye on include Drew Allar from Penn State, Cole Payton representing North Dakota State and Carson Beck from Miami.

Allar and Beck were once considered the top quarterbacks, but Allar suffered an ankle injury last season that kept him sidelined for the latter half of the year. Meanwhile, Beck did an impressive job leading Miami to the national championship game this past season, though he hasn't quite returned to the form he showed at Georgia in 2024.

Round 5 and Round 6

The Browns currently hold two picks in the fifth round and one in the sixth round, giving Cleveland the flexibility to target any position they desire.

Targets: USC safety Bishop Fitzgerald, Texas A&M running back Le'Veon Moss and Penn State offensive tackle Drew Shelton.

Round 7

The Browns hold the 248th pick in the seventh round, and they could potentially focus on special teams by selecting a punter or kicker at this stage.

Targets: Michigan State punter Ryan Eckley and Michigan kicker Dominic Zvada