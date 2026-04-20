What Happens If Browns Trade Down? Mapping Every Realistic Scenario

The Browns currently hold the No. 6 and No. 24 picks in the first round of the NFL Draft on Thursday. There's a strong possibility that Cleveland may consider trading down from its No. 6 pick.

Cleveland has several roster gaps that need to be addressed, and trading the No. 6 pick to acquire more draft capital would be the most strategic move.

Who could the Browns trade with?

If the Browns can pull off a trade, they might persuade the Cowboys to make a deal, as Dallas needs defensive help. Currently, Dallas has the No. 12 and No. 20 picks in the first round. There have been rumors circulating that a potential trade could involve the Browns sending their No. 6 and No. 39 picks to Dallas in exchange for the No. 12 and No. 20 picks.

If such a deal were to occur, it could pave the way for Cleveland to select three players within the first 25 picks.

The Browns should focus on targeting a left tackle and a wide receiver. Acquiring an extra first-round pick could set them up nicely to draft an offensive tackle at No. 12 and then land a wide receiver at No. 24, or vice versa. Additionally, they could opt for the best available player at No. 24, depending on how their draft board shakes out.

What areas would Cleveland go with its first three-round picks?

If the Browns successfully finalize that trade with the Cowboys, it's likely that Cleveland will focus on selecting a left tackle with its No. 12 pick. It might consider drafting Kadyn Proctor from Alabama or Monroe Freeling from Georgia. Additionally, if Spencer Fano or Francis Mauigoa slip out of the top 10, the Browns could seize the chance to grab one of those players.

At pick No. 20, the Browns could consider selecting a wide receiver such as Denzel Boston from Washington, Omar Cooper Jr. from Indiana, or KC Concepcion from Texas A&M. Additionally, if Jordyn Tyson from Arizona State falls in the draft due to injury concerns, the Browns should seize the opportunity to pick him up, who could be a draft-day steal.

At No. 24, the Browns might simply want to select the best player available. This could mean adding another offensive lineman, possibly a receiver, or even going for a defensive player. They definitely need to bolster their roster with another safety, linebacker, slot cornerback and pass rusher.