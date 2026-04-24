Cleveland Browns NFL Draft Day 2 Mock Draft Gets More Offensive Help for Todd Monken

The Cleveland Browns won’t have to wait very long to keep making selections in the 2026 NFL Draft.

On Thursday night, the Browns escaped the first round of the NFL Draft without any left turns. Browns general manager Andrew Berry confessed to reporters that the board fell their way, better than they had anticipated in simulations during their pre-draft process.

The Browns have three selections on Day 2, No. 39 overall, No. 70 and No. 74 overall following their trade back from No. 6 overall to No. 9 overall with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Here’s what the Browns could look to do on Day 2 after selecting Spencer Fano and KC Concepcion in the first round.

No. 39 Overall: Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, S, Toledo

The best players available are mostly defensive stars, and there’s expected to be an emphasis on defensive tackles to start Round 2.

That could benefit the Browns, who already have one of the best defensive lines in the NFL.

If star players including Ohio State defensive tackle Kayden McDonald and Indiana cornerback D’Angelo Ponds are off the board within the first six picks of the second round, the Browns could steal Toledo safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, who some had mocked in the first round.

At some point, the Browns have to start planning for life after Grant Delpit and Ronnie Hickman, who will both be free agents following the 2026 campaign. McNeil-Warren would allow new defensive coordinator Mike Rutenberg to continue his three safety looks.

Berry admires the Philadelphia Eagles, who drafted Toledo cornerback Quinyon Mitchell, which worked out very well. Now, the Browns could look to the Mid-American Conference to add talent onto their top-ranked defense.

No. 70 Overall: Chris Bell, WR, Louisville

The Browns have nine draft picks. Even if landing Bell in Round 3 feels like wishful thinking, Berry could package one of the team’s three fifth-round picks to move up for him, or Washington’s Denzel Boston if he continues to slide.

The Browns hosted Bell, who would’ve been a first-round selection if he didn’t suffer a season-ending ACL injury, on a top 30 visit. According to reports, the 6-foot-2 wide receiver is ahead of schedule in his recovery.

Doubling up on wide receivers makes sense for Berry. Concepcion has plenty of upside, but the team could look to add some size to their room with a player like Bell.

No. 74 Overall: Oscar Delp, TE, Georgia

A consensus top five tight end in this class, Delp told Browns On SI at the combine that he’d love a reunion with new head coach Todd Monken, who was the 6-foot-5 tight end’s offensive coordinator during his first year at Georgia.

Delp ranks in the 95th percentile of speed for tight ends, proving that he’s way more than just a blocking tight end. The Browns value players that project to be better NFL players than they were in college, and that could be the case here.

Last year, Berry traded back with the Jacksonville Jaguars, and part of that package included a bonus third-round pick, which was used to give ex-head coach Kevin Stefanski a quarterback in Dillon Gabriel. Perhaps this year, Berry gives a bonus third-round pick to Monken, who could use it on a player that he has a great relationship with.