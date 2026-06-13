Cleveland Browns OL Elgton Jenkins Could Help in Different Spots This Year

The Cleveland Browns made it a top priority this offseason to rebuild their aging offensive line, and they did exactly that.

Whether it was via free agency or through the NFL Draft, the Browns were able to transform their crippling offensive line in what feels like an overnight process. New players to the team make up the entirety of the line as of June’s minicamp.

One of the most underrated signings of the Browns’ offseason soft rebuild was Elgton Jenkins, and while a specific position designation would be nice, he is truly a jack-of-all trades.

Not only has he seen a significant amount of playing time as a center during his time with the Packers, but he has also seen time at every other position on the offensive line. Both tackle positions, yes. Both guard positions, you guessed it. Jenkins has done it all.

Having a player of his caliber on the roster is going to be very valuable for the Browns this season. Here’s why his presence will prove worthy for Cleveland.

Jenkins can be counted on to move positions in the event of injuries

It’s no secret that the Browns have notoriously been a team that deals with significant injuries often during the course of the season. Every team has that, but it’s been an alarming rate for them more times than not.

Not to mention, it always seems to happen at such crucial times in the season, which then forces them to either start a backup with limited experience, or rely on someone out of position to step up.

That worry can fade for the Browns with Jenkins on the team. If any of their lineman suffer injuries and Jenkins is healthy, you can bet your bottom dollar he’ll find his way to filling that position.

Jenkins was stellar for the Packers as a center before his unfortunate season-ending lower leg fracture. But that wasn’t even him at his best, as Jenkins was a pro bowler for Green Bay two other seasons playing as a left guard and as a right tackle.

That right there should speak to his versatility as a lineman, and that can’t be taken for granted by the Browns.

Jenkins health will determine his impact

Again, a fractured leg at 30-years old, soon to be 31 in December, won’t be an easy one to bounce back from. So far though, he’s been participating in team workouts and minicamps to get back in regular season form.

If there’s anybody that the Browns need to be healthy this season, as well as impactful, it’s Elgton Jenkins. While there isn’t a concrete depth chart for this season drawn up yet, it’s safe to say Jenkins will likely either be their starting center or starting guard.

Having a veteran like Jenkins on the offensive line will be felt, and it will definitely pay off for the younger players, specifically their rookie offensive linemen like first round draft pick Spencer Fano.

Regardless, the Browns approach to rebuilding their offensive line during the offseason was exactly what they needed to do. With an overhaul of players to hopefully build a competitive team, only time will tell how this unit turns out.