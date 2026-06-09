Dillon Gabriel has himself a new number.

On Tuesday, June 9, the Cleveland Browns' sophomore quarterback arrived at mandatory minicamp wearing No. 6, a change from the No. 8 jersey he had worn since being drafted last season.

The switch comes after days of speculation following the front office's trade for Los Angeles Rams edge rusher Jared Verse. Upon arriving in Cleveland, Verse was seen practicing in Gabriel's former No. 8 jersey, with the two at one point sporting it at the same time.

It was later confirmed that the NFL was processing Gabriel's number change request, which explains why the former Oregon Duck sat in limbo for so long. The Browns also initially didn't have any numbers available between the 0-19 window.

Browns QB Dillon Gabriel wearing No. 6 at mandatory minicamp.



Last assigned to Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah. pic.twitter.com/Ne4uKyZaJB — Nick Pedone (@NickPedone12) June 9, 2026

Browns OnSI Insider Nick Pedone was able to break the news on social media on Tuesday, snapping a photo of Gabriel wearing the No. 6.

Since 2010, only six players have worn that number according to Pro Football Reference.

That list includes quarterbacks Travis Coons, Brian Hoyer, Cody Kessler, Seneca Wallace and Baker Mayfield, while linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah also sported it. Unfortunately, while Owusu-Koramoah is still on the roster, he is not expected to play football in the near future due to an injury.

Gabriel's Path Ahead

While this initial offseason controversy brought Gabriel into the headlines, he has actually had a pretty quiet few months, even as the disrespect has grown week by week.

Following a rookie season where he started in six games, throwing for nearly 1,000 passing yards and seven touchdowns, he was unfortunately thrown onto the back burner by the new coaching staff.

As of now, he is not expected to get much playing time in 2026.

Head coach Todd Monken, who took over for Kevin Stefanski earlier this spring, has expressed multiple times that the organization views the quarterback competition as a two-man race between Shedeur Sanders and Deshaun Watson.

Being out of the race for legitimate playing time in the upcoming campaign somewhat forced Gabriel to give up his number, especially with the front office moving on from Myles Garrett in return for Verse.

As the offseason continues, even though the Browns gave Gabriel a new number, confidence remains low that he will be on the roster by the time Week 1 hits.

With Gabriel being so young, there is a chance that a team takes a chance on him and gives him a fresh start to his career.

And honestly, that may be the best path forward for all parties involved.