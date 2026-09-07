4 Reasons To Feel Optimistic About the Cleveland Browns’ 2026 Season

The Cleveland Browns’ countdown to Week 1 has entered its final stages, as the team takes care of the final details before heading down to Jacksonville to face the Jaguars.

As one of the teams that commanded most attention during the offseason, courtesy of the quarterback competition and Myles Garrett trade mainly, finally getting to see the team actually play will feel like a reprieve.

All 32 teams are naturally feeling optimism as a new season kicks off, but it won’t be long until major issues start arising for a bunch of franchises. Having said that, here are four reasons to feel genuine optimism regarding the Browns 2026 regular season:

New year, new staff

Yes, Kevin Stefanski was the Browns’ most successful head coach in ages, but his message might have gone stale. Todd Monken and his three new coordinators feel like a breath of fresh air heading the staff in Cleveland.

This is especially true on the offensive side, where despite breakout performances by rookies Harold Fannin Jr. and Quinshon Judkins last year, Cleveland’s offense was really headed nowhere.

Browns’ quarterbacks combined for a 57.9 percent completion rate, 2,807 passing yards and 16 passing touchdowns to 18 interceptions last year, numbers that would be extremely poor for one passer, let alone three. Something had to change and something did.

The expected second-year leap

Last year’s draft class came out swinging, with linebacker Carson Schwesinger leading the way en route to a Defensive Rookie of the Year Award. First-rounder Mason Graham closed out the year on a positive note, and Fannin led the team in all significant receiving categories.

This class has much more to give, and with a year’s worth of experience under their collective belt, they will only get better. Look for guys like Dylan Sampson and Isaiah Bond to show a lot of improvement during their second years, as well.

The NFL Draft hits keep coming

OK, so we might be getting a little ahead of ourselves, but a number of draftees made quite an impression in Cleveland during the offseason.

Wideout KC Concepcion earned the Maurice Bassett Award as the team's most outstanding rookie, and fellow wideout Denzel Boston made a ton of players of the summer, as well.

Top-10 draft pick Spencer Fano, meanwhile, earned himself a ton of respect with a camp fight against Jared Verse that really gave a ton of confidence to the coaching staff that he was ready to man the left side.

Second-round safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren should also see a ton of playing time on defense, especially playing in the box. The young core on this team looks promising at several positions.

The schedule

Based on last year's wins and losses, the Browns face the NFL’s easiest schedule in 2026, and will face only three teams that ended 2025 with winning records: Steelers, Texans, and their Week 1 foes, Jaguars.

Also, the team will travel the second least amount of miles all year long, and there’s no International game on deck for the Browns, either. As a matter of fact, they will leave their time zone just once all season, when they’ll travel to New Orleans for a Week 9 tilt.

Having their bye week in late November is also viewed as a positive, since it doesn’t arrive too early nor too late, and to top it off, Cleveland will have four straight home games in the second half of their campaign, from Weeks 10 to 14 -- bye week included -- to make a serious push for the playoffs.

Of course, the Browns are quite the pros when it comes down to letting their fans down, and the expected win total for this team is 5.5 across a number of sportsbooks.

Still, there are a number of reasons to feel genuinely excited for a franchise that could be turning the corner on the strength of two solid back-to-back draft classes and sweeping changes along the top coaching positions.