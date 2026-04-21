Nick Pedone Browns NFL Draft Mailbag 2.0: First-Round Possibilities Endless for Cleveland

As the NFL Draft gets closer, Cleveland Browns fans have more questions than ever about what the team is planning to do.

The Browns have nine total draft picks, including two in the first round, No. 6 and No. 24 overall.

It’s possible that the Browns trade down from No. 6 or No. 24 overall, but that probably won’t happen until the team is on the clock on Thursday. Additionally, we’ve seen Browns general manager Andrew Berry execute pick consolidation trades to reshuffle the deck with more favorable assets.

On Monday, I had the opportunity to answer some questions from Browns fans on “The Daily Dawgs Show” via the BIGPLAY Sports Network. Let’s highlight some of the best questions.

Do you think there might be some interest in Jeremiyah Love?

There’s no denying that Love is a tremendous playmaker who will likely have a great NFL career.

Berry compared Love to San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey, who has been one of the best in this generation, because of the Notre Dame star’s pass catching ability and fluid rushing style.

However, Love could be off of the draft board as early as No. 3 overall to the Arizona Cardinals. If he falls to No. 4 overall, the Tennessee Titans would also be interested in his services. If Love somehow makes it all the way to the Browns at No. 6 overall, Berry would have to weigh pairing the dynamic running back with Quinshon Judkins, or listening to trade packages from other teams in order to trade down.

If the Browns stay at No. 6 overall because they can’t trade back, and Carnell Tate isn’t available, could Makai Lemon be the pick?

Great question.

Ohio State wide receiver Carnell Tate would be a fan favorite for the Browns at No. 6 overall. But what if the offensive-needy Cardinals, Titans or New York Giants fall in love with the Buckeyes wideout before the Browns are even on the clock?

The Browns met with Lemon at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis and hosted the USC star on a top 30 visit in Cleveland, also.

But they’ve also done extensive homework on Arizona State star receiver Jordyn Tyson, including combine meetings and a top 30 visit. Berry attended Tyson’s pre-draft workout on Friday. The 21-year-old is healthy and could have the sort of long-term upside that the Browns would look for in a first-round selection.

Even though Tate would be a home run amongst Browns fans, the team has prepared plenty of other options, including Texas A&M's KC Concepcion who would be available at No. 24 overall.

Would the Browns give up No. 39 in a trade with the Dallas Cowboys to acquire No. 12 and No. 20 overall?

It’s possible. If Berry believes there’s more quality players in the first 30 picks compared to who could still be available in the No. 39 range, maybe this is the framework that the Browns can work out.

However, when mapping down these trade down scenarios, you also have to ask yourself, “who are the Cowboys coming up to select?”

Ohio State’s Caleb Downs? That’s possible, especially if the Giants take Buckeyes linebacker Sonny Styles at No. 6 overall. But then, who would the Browns target at No. 12? Tate and Tyson could both be gone. Is that when they’d consider Lemon? How about the tackles? Could Kadyn Proctor, Spencer Fano or Monroe Freeling still be available?

If this trade were executed, the Browns would have three first-round picks this year. That would certainly help their offensive retool. But they’d probably prefer 2027 draft picks, which will be harder to come by, especially considering how good the quarterback class is expected to be.

Have you heard anything about what the Browns like about Kadyn Proctor?

The Browns are fascinated with Proctor, the offensive tackle out of Alabama.

Even though some fans have flashbacks to Jedrick Wills, it’s a real possibility that Berry gambles on another Alabama tackle in the first round. The Browns, and other teams, have been blown away by the way that Proctor moves at 6-foot-7, 352 pounds.

Proctor is also only 20 years old, and Berry has an affinity for younger prospects.

Do you think there’s a chance Myles Garrett could be suited up in a different uniform before Week 1?

It’s possible. The team reworked Garrett’s deal to give themselves the flexibility to work out a trade. Since then, Garrett hasn't been in Berea for voluntary veteran OTAs and minicamps.

If he’s moved, it likely wouldn’t be before June 1, so it’s not going to happen before the NFL Draft. Instead, the team would wait to move him to accumulate 2027 and 2028 draft capital.

On Tuesday, new Browns coach Todd Monken downplayed that Garrett hasn’t met with him in person yet. They’ve communicated via text message. Berry also said that he’s communicated with Garrett. Contractually, the Browns can move Garrett. But they’ve maintained that they have no desire to trade him.