As the Browns sit at 6-4 in the playoff chase, draft discussions haven’t quite taken center stage in Northeast Ohio as we approach Thanksgiving.

But it’s never too early to start considering potential draft picks. With that in mind, let’s explore some names and ideas Cleveland might consider in the upcoming 2027 NFL Draft.

For this mock draft, we'll use the Week 11 draft order from Tankathon.com:

Round 1

No. 18 (via Los Angeles Rams)- Arch Manning, QB, Texas

The Browns will be looking to draft their franchise quarterback in the first round after not being able to take one in the last two drafts. Cleveland might have to trade up to draft its quarterback. But for this exercise, we will not make any trades.

Cleveland has the benefit of having two first-round picks and will grab Manning here from the selection the Browns received in the Myles Garrett trade.

Manning may not declare for the draft, as he still has eligibility remaining. Many people believe he should return to school for another season. However, he has already been in college for four years and has been a full-time starter for the last two seasons.

Another season of college football might not be beneficial, and joining the NFL, even if it means sitting on the bench for a while, could provide him with a better opportunity to learn from an NFL coaching staff.

Nov 14, 2026; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) calls a play during the second half against the Louisiana State Tigers at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Browns will be linked to Manning during the draft, as owner Jimmy Haslam knows Arch's uncle, Peyton, from his time as a quarterback at the University of Tennessee, where Haslam is a native and booster.

It doesn’t matter what head coach Todd Monken and general manager Andrew Berry want. If Haslam has his heart set on a Manning, he usually gets what he wants since he is the one writing the checks. Owners often draft quarterbacks in the first round, and Haslam is exactly the type who doesn’t stay out of the way too often and let the football people make the big-time decisions.

No. 20- Greg Johnson, Interior OL, Minnesota

The Browns had to rebuild their offensive line last offseason, bringing in five new starters. It looks like they have two rookies, left tackle Spencer Fano and right guard Austin Barber, who will be in Cleveland for a while. The Browns still need to add to the offensive line, and Johnson would be a nice fit. He can play both center and guard. Most likely, the Browns would use him at center.

Currently, starting center Elgton Jenkins is on a two-year, $24 million deal with a potential out after this season for $7.7 million in dead cap, according to Spotrac.

Round 2

No. 53,- Matayo Uiagalelei, EDGE, Oregon

Since Cleveland doesn't select a pass rusher in the first round, it will choose one with its second-round pick. Uiagalelei was among a handful of Oregon players who returned to school instead of entering the 2026 NFL Draft.

In 10 games this season, Uiagalelei has recorded 10 tackles for loss, 9.5 sacks and 40 combined tackles.

Oregon outside linebacker Matayo Uiagalelei warms up as the Oregon Ducks host the Michigan Wolverines on Nov. 14, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Round 3

No. 84- Melvin Siani, OT, Texas

The Browns will still be looking for a need at tackle, and Siani appears to fit their style. Siani is listed at 6-foot-6 and weighs 302 pounds. The 22-year-old tackle may not match the weight of current Browns tackle Dawand Jones, who came in at 6-foot-8 and 374 pounds at the 2023 combine. However, Siani possesses a large frame that could help him develop into a solid professional player.

Round 4

No. 119 (via Seattle Seahawks)- Nate Frazier, RB, Georgia

No. 122- Owen Chambliss, LB, Nebraska

No. 123 (via New York Giants)- Lawson Luckie, TE, Georgia

The Browns focus on Georgia players in the fourth round, as Monken was the Bulldogs' offensive coordinator from 2020 to 2022 and helped them win two national championships. Monken still has connections inside the Georgia football program, and it is one of the best schools for producing tight ends and running backs.

Nov 14, 2026; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia running back Nate Frazier (3) runs for a gain past Missouri defensive end Darris Smith (19) during the first quarter at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Frazier could step in to help carry the running game alongside Quinshon Judkins, allowing Dylan Sampson to focus more on third-down work. Additionally, Luckie could help free up tight end Harold Fannin Jr. in the passing game. Fannin and Luckie could be used in multiple two-tight-end sets, creating mismatches for opposing defenses.

Cleveland has to get more depth at linebacker, and adding Chambliss, who has 55 tackles, five tackles for loss and a half-sack in eight games this season.

Round 5

No. 148 (via Houston Texans)-Zeke Berry, CB, Michigan

No. 157- Jordan Faison WR, Notre Dame

Nov 7, 2026; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish wide receiver Jordan Faison (6) makes a catch against the Miami (FL) Hurricanes during the first half at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cleveland uses its fifth-round pick to select two players from significant programs: Berry from Michigan and Faison from Notre Dame. The Browns don't necessarily need a starter at cornerback, with Denzel Ward and Tyson Campbell already in place, but they do need depth.

Adding Berry could be a valuable addition. The same goes for wide receiver, as the Browns have Denzel Boston and KC Concepcion starting.

But Cleveland is likely to part ways with Jerry Jeudy this offseason, creating opportunities to add a few receivers, both in the draft and through free agency.

Round 7

No. 230- (via Texans)- Peter Clarke, TE, Temple

No. 241- Knijeah Harris, Guard, Florida

The Browns add another tight end since they have a deep need at that position. And they add Harris as a depth piece on the offensive line.

Often, seventh-round picks don't make the 53-man roster, and since Cleveland won't have many roster spots to spare with all its draft picks and possible free-agent additions, both players might be camp bodies.