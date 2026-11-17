There seems to be a revolving door of talented cornerbacks in the NFL each season.

However, none seem to stick around and provide lockdown coverage week in and week out like the Cleveland Browns' Denzel Ward. No matter which wideout he is expected to cover, he plays lights-out.

And although he may not always get the respect he deserves, it should be coming his way soon.

On Sunday, Nov. 15, the Browns took down the Houston Texans in a nail-biting finish, 27-24, to improve to 6-4 on the year. While starting quarterback Deshaun Watson stole the headlines with his sixth game-winning drive of the season, Ward was just as important to the Browns' ability to sneak out a victory.

Denzel Ward is the best CB in the league idc pic.twitter.com/UX24NDRGEV — ¹⁰ (@HoodiGarland) November 15, 2026

"A lot of man-to-man, a lot of blitzes … they got their money’s worth out of this week," Ward said with a smile, speaking on the Browns' defense against Texans quarterback CJ Stroud.

He finished the game with three pass deflections and four total tackles, limiting Stroud from getting the team back in the game. According to Next Gen Stats, he allowed just four catches for a measly 16 yards on nine total targets.

Heading into the game, Texans wideout Nico Collins praised the lockdown cornerback and knew the day was going to be tough.

"Denzel, man, been one hell of a player for a long time in this league. Great Pro Bowler, man. Great with his feet, hands, technique," Collins said. "It's a great feeling to go against the best in this league, man."

Ward would go on to be awarded the Browns' game ball due to his efforts.

Most forced incompletions in Week 10



Denzel Ward 3

14 players tied 2



The Warden stays CLAMPING the offense 🔒 pic.twitter.com/aZOwmivuO1 — PFF (@PFF) November 16, 2026

"That is what it is all about," he said when asked about receiving the game ball. "That's why I play the game. Whatever happens on the field, you know, it doesn't matter; all that matters is coming home with the win."

On the season, the 29-year-old sits at just 3.8 yards allowed per target this season, which is the second-fewest among defensive backs entering the late window.

Browns cornerback Denzel Ward allowed 4 catches for just 16 yards on 9 targets against the Texans, recording 3 passes defensed.



Ward has allowed 3.8 yards per target this season, second-fewest among CBs entering the late window (min. 30 targets).@HOUvsCLE | #DawgPound — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) November 15, 2026

He also has 38 combined tackles, one quarterback hit, 12 pass deflections, two forced fumbles and three interceptions. His total in interceptions is tied for the most in a single season in his entire career, flashing that, although he may be aging, he is still one of the game's most reliable cornerbacks.

As selfless as he is, and has always been, earlier this season, he credited his ability to keep playing at a high level to the image of success the Browns have embodied.

"Yeah, [Monken and Rutenberg mean] a lot. Just their leadership and the schemes that they brought in," he said. "I think the entire team has bought into it, and that's the biggest thing, once all guys are on the same page and bought into the system and believe in what they're coaching and what we're doing. After that, it's just about playing fast and letting your talents and abilities take over. I think that's the biggest thing for us.

"You can't do nothing but appreciate that you want somebody that's going to tell you what it is and be honest with you and like, okay, this is what you need to do to get better, or this is what you're not doing good at. That just gives you direction and can help you get to where the whole team wants to go."

No one else wants to say it.. fine I got yall.



Denzel Ward needs to be in the running for DPOY. 🔒 https://t.co/THnMBjEZad — Cam White (@RouteUniverse9) November 16, 2026

While he has five Pro Bowl selections across nine seasons in the NFL, somehow, someway, he has yet to earn All-Pro honors.

And if he keeps up the current pace he is on, there shouldn't be a shadow of a doubt that this year is finally the one where he gets the national recognition he deserves. After all, Pro Football Focus does have Ward honored as a mid-season All-Pro selection with a 90.6 overall grade, the best in the league.