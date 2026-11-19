The Cleveland Browns are in the thick of the race for a postseason berth, so unlike a few recent seasons, upcoming draft chatter hasn’t really churned up this early in the season.

Nonetheless, it’s never too early to look at potential draft targets. That’s especially true for a team with two first-round picks in its pocket that has found ways to win despite so many obvious roster holes.

Here are five 2027 NFL Draft prospects that could land firmly on the Browns’ radar over the next few weeks:

LaNorris Sellers, quarterback, South Carolina

If the Browns are looking at passers in Round 1, then all signs are starting to point towards forgetting about Drew Mestemaker, who looks like QB1 for the 2027 NFL Draft.

After that, things aren’t so clear. Notre Dame’s C.J. Carr has a chance to solidify himself as the second quarterback selected, but he lacks ideal size and arm strength, much like the two passers selected by Cleveland in the 2025 Draft, so the team might want to look at a different type of passer.

That brings us to LaNorris Sellers, who’s had an up-and-down season like most of next year’s prospects. Sellers is a bigger passer with a stronger arm, but he’s had to deal with accuracy questions in the past. He faces a monumental challenge this week against top-ranked Georgia.

Arch Manning, quarterback, Texas

Word on the street before the season began was that Jimmy Haslam was totally enamoured with Manning and wanted to have him as his franchise quarterback by the time the team moved into the new Brook Park Stadium sometime in 2029.

Good news for the Browns. Manning doesn’t look like the surefire No. 1 overall pick many were talking about before Texas’ season began, and there’ve even been rumors that he could stay for another college season, either with the Longhorns or by transferring to another program.

Manning might not be having the stellar season so many observers predicted this year, but he’s displayed great leadership and resiliency, regardless. Should he make the jump to the NFL Draft, he might even become available to the Browns after Round 1, if Haslam’s heart is truly set on a Manning.

Trevor Lauck, offensive tackle, Iowa

Leaving quarterbacks aside, Cleveland should take a long, hard look at offensive tackles in Round 1, even after selecting Spencer Fano in the Top-10 and Austin Barber in the third back in April.

If Fano stays permanently on the left side, Lauck could come in on the right side and help stabilize a unit that has struggled throughout the season. Plus, the Browns could certainly use Lauck’s nasty demeanor in the run game. Along with Fano, Austin Barber, and potentially Parker Brailsford down the line, the Browns could put together a solid unit that could end up playing together for years.

Greg Johnson, center, Minnesota

If Cleveland wants to wait until the second round for some O-Line talent, Johnson could make sense as a versatile piece with experience playing multiple positions.

Whether it’s taking the center spot and kicking Elgton Jenkins out, or taking a guard spot, Johnson looks like a Day 1 starter on most offensive lines, including the Browns’.

Boubacar Traore, edge rusher, Notre Dame

Finding a young edge rusher in one of the top rounds seems like a must for Cleveland at this point. With South Carolina’s Dylan Stewart and Texas’ Colin Simmons likely out of range for the Browns, Traore looks like the next man up.

The Irish star has prototypical size for the position and a non-stop motor that will instantly win fans over when he reaches the pro ranks.