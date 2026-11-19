Many Browns fans were not in favor of seeing Deshaun Watson ever start a game for Cleveland heading into the season.

But one man didn't care what the public thought.

Head coach Todd Monken entered the season ready to choose the best quarterback. That turned out to be Watson, who has guided the Browns to a 6-4 record, including 6-3 as a starter, despite missing the Week 9 loss to the New Orleans Saints.

Monken had belief in Watson

It felt like Watson's career was over after he missed all of the 2025 season with a torn Achilles. However, Monken has found something in Watson, and the 31-year-old quarterback has given a lot of credit to his new head coach for helping him prepare during this stage of his career.

"I think the biggest thing is he took time to really get to know me," Watson said on Wednesday. He took time to understand the situation instead of just writing stories and taking what the media says about me, which they really don't know. I think just being able to sit down and talk and see the larger picture. He understood, of course; I'm not broken. I had a lot of personal things going on, and I had a lot of injuries going on in my career.

"And I think anyone who had to deal with what I had to deal with will have ups and downs too; that's part of life. You learn from it. You grow from it. He believed in me, so it's always good to have a coach and a friend, a person in the building that can sit there and talk to you and make sure that you're straight mentally."

During camp and the preseason it didn’t look good for Deshaun Watson, but he credits head coach Todd Monken’s people skills for helping him get on track #Browns pic.twitter.com/CBnBR1E02o — Daryl Ruiter (@RuiterWrongFAN) November 18, 2026

Watson has had his fair share of injuries ever since he came to Cleveland in 2022. He underwent surgery for a displaced fracture of the glenoid of his right shoulder in November 2023. Then, in the middle of the 2024 season, he tore his Achilles and re-tore it again in the winter of 2025.

Perhaps Watson just needed time to get back into the swing of football, and with Monken's belief in him, he helped Watson get back on track.

Watson hasn't put up great stats this season, throwing for 2,118 yards, seven touchdowns and four interceptions in nine games.

But what has he done? Win six games, all coming on game-winning drives.

The Browns and Watson may not have many more games together, as Cleveland may not re-sign him after the season. However, Monken might have helped Watson keep his career going a bit longer than expected if another team signs him.