Harold Fannin Jr. Reveals the Work Behind the Browns’ Late-Game Execution

Harold Fannin Jr. described the Browns’ 27–24 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers as a statement for a team that had to overcome obstacles and execute in a tense finish.

Cleveland’s tight end had three catches for 27 yards and a touchdown, and his postgame comments pointed to the preparation behind the offense’s work.

“I mean, obviously, feeling good. Beat all the obstacles. We’re juiced up, we’re pumped. I don’t know, just excited, proud of the guys, played their tails off. It was good to see all our hard work come out,” Fannin said.

The second-year tight end was asked what was working suddenly between him and quarterback Deshaun Watson.

“You know, it’s simple: practice. Talking through things…Deshaun (Watson), got me the ball; I just went out there and caught it.”

The Browns had trouble getting the offense going at times, and Fannin said the team needed to be more efficient and stay on schedule.

“Just got a little bit off schedule. We just gotta, as you said, first downs, be more efficient.”

That efficiency mattered late, when Cleveland’s offense took the field for its final drive. Fannin said the players did not need an extended conversation before heading out. They had prepared for these types of situations during training camp.

“I mean, not much for there to be said. We knew what time it was. You know, obviously throughout camp, we did situational. We already knew what the moment was; we just gotta go out there and do it.”

Fannin also celebrated kicker Andre Szmyt, who connected on a career-long 56-yard field goal. The kick helped secure the victory, and Fannin said he appreciated the pressure that comes with Szmyt’s job.

“Words can even explain it, man. I’m proud of him, you know. People don’t even think about all the stress that goes into it. But every time, he goes out there and does his job. I’m very proud of him, I love him, man, and [I'm] excited to see him do something that great.”

Asked how the Browns will handle the inevitable outside noise, Fannin returned to the same theme of preparation and steady work.

“Just keep coming to work every day ready to work, and you know, don’t settle. Just keep coming to practice and keep working hard.”

The Browns will look to improve their record to 4-1 when they travel to MetLife Stadium next Sunday to face the New York Jets. Kickoff is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. ET.