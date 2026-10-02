Why Deshaun Watson's Success Through Four Weeks Puts Browns in Difficult Spot

After the Browns' 27-24 win on Thursday Night Football against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Deshaun Watson is putting the Browns organization in a tough spot.

Coming into the season and especially after the poor week one performance, many Browns fans thought Deshaun Watson would play his last game for Cleveland against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 2.

That was until Watson somehow turned back the clock.

Since losing to the Jaguars by 24 points, Watson has not only led the Browns to three straight wins, but also to three straight game-winning drives.

The future is confusing

With the way Deshaun Watson is playing right now, you can't take him off of the field.

Simply put, he is doing things the Browns have dreamed of since losing Baker Mayfield, like running the offense and winning games.

But what if he keeps up this production?

Watson currently has 855 passing yards, six touchdowns, and two interceptions through the first four games.

Don't forget he is in the final year of his historic five-year, $230 million contract as well. If the Browns can find success with Watson at the helm, it almost feels like they have to re-sign him.

At this rate of production and winning, combined with the weakest strength of schedule out of all 32 teams in the NFL, who is to say this team can't make the playoffs?

Oct 1, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) reacts with Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) after the game at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What does it mean for Sheduer Sanders?

When Watson was named the starting quarterback, fans were counting down the days until Shedeur Sanders would make his start.

But now that Watson is winning games and putting up numbers, the Browns really don't need the Colorado product at the current moment.

This is where they could make a big mistake.

There have been rumors swirling around about other teams in the league reaching out in regards to a potential Sanders trade. If the Browns let him go, there won't be depth at the most important position anymore.

Oct 1, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) and quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) before the game at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Its been 5 years since the trade, why now?

The past five years for the Cleveland Browns have not been pretty, so why is it all suddenly coming together now?

There is one man who has both revived Watson's career and reignited the fire across the depth chart, Todd Monken.

Since the Browns brought in their new coach, he has done a fantastic job making Watson's job easy. Monken has been calling simple passing plays and letting young playmakers like Denzel Boston and KC Concepcion make the plays rather than relying on Watson to push the ball down the field constantly.

Because of this style, Watson has been able to find that former Texans self who can play freely but has confident plays to fall back on.

Sep 27, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns head coach Todd Monken looks on during the second quarter against the Carolina Panthers çat Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Elevating the team

Since the Browns began their winning ways three weeks ago, the culture has shifted for the Brown and Orange.

The team isn't giving up late in games when production cools down like they used to. Guys aren't playing for a coach who doesn't fire them up.

Most importantly, they are rallying behind number four.