Browns Went from Disaster to 3-1 as Todd Monken Reveals what Fueled the Turnaround

Todd Monken didn’t pretend he saw the Browns’ 3-1 start coming.

“I’m human,” Monken said. “If you said that’s the way we’d start the season after the way we’ve worked, I would’ve said you’re nuts. And if you said we’d be 3-1 after that first game, I’d say you’re nuts, but that’s a credit to our players because all they do is just work. They didn’t blink. That week after was a little chippy, and that was a good thing. They were not happy with the way we played, and sometimes, that’s good.”

That frustration gave Monken something to build on. The Browns weren’t happy with their performance against Jacksonville, and their response showed him how much the work mattered to them.

Cleveland has since found ways to finish close games. Monken noted that the Browns have been on the winning side of three one-score games, while emphasizing that their work is far from finished.

“We’re nowhere near where we want to be or where we’re going to be, but we’ve got the right guys and the right mindset every single day to attack it, which gives you a chance,” he said.

Browns keep responding when games get tight

The victory over Pittsburgh offered another example of how Cleveland has handled adversity.

The Browns endured a lengthy opening drive, 14 penalties and multiple turnovers. Denzel Ward’s interception helped change the momentum, giving Cleveland an opportunity to get its offense going.

Monken knows how dangerous it is to leave an experienced quarterback like Aaron Rodgers within striking distance. Even when the Browns built a lead, Pittsburgh kept forcing them to respond.

“But you’re right, the resiliency of our team to keep fighting and to not blink, that’s the bottom, don’t flinch,” Monken said.

He traced that lesson back to his days as a graduate assistant under Lou Holtz at Notre Dame. Nearly four decades later, it still applies.

“Absolutely don’t flinch, and our guys have not flinched,” Monken said.

Still, surviving mistakes doesn’t mean accepting them. Cleveland’s penalties remain a concern, particularly the infractions that happen before the snap.

“And especially the pre-snap penalties, that’s something we control, that’s got nothing to do with them, it’s got everything to do with us,” Monken said.

Cleveland’s belief comes from the work

Monken said he hasn’t deliberately made “believe” the team’s rallying cry. He has emphasized trusting the process, playing physically, giving effort and staying connected.

The belief has developed as players and coaches have watched that work produce results.

“So, when you watch the guys work as hard as they work and connect like they connect with each other, there’s going to be a growing belief in what they’re going to show on tape, every time you take the field,” Monken said.

The coaching staff has had to respond, too. Monken said the Jacksonville game reinforced the need to be aggressive defensively and continue adjusting the scheme.

“We’re always under construction,” he said.

At 3-1, the Browns have given themselves a promising start. Monken’s confidence comes from the way his players return to work, even with plenty left to fix.

“I just think our guys believe in the staff, and the staff believes in them, but then you’ve got to go out there and do it.”