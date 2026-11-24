The Browns will be in the market for a quarterback during the 2027 NFL Draft. However, Cleveland might be facing a reality that it didn't expect before the season started.

With the Browns sitting at a 6-4 record and possibly heading to the playoffs, they may be unable to draft a quarterback in the top 10. The Browns also have the Los Angeles Rams' first-round pick, but that selection could end up being in the late teens to early 20s, much like Cleveland is projected to be.

If the Browns can't move up to grab their quarterback, they might have to look at someone flying under the radar, and this could be a solution.

Should the Browns look at adding Brendan Sorsby

Brendan Sorsby hasn't played college football this season because the NCAA ruled him ineligible due to sports gambling violations. Sorsby began his career at Indiana, then transferred to Cincinnati before moving to Texas Tech, where he was supposed to finish his college career.

But his gambling violations became public in April, and it did seem like he wasn't going to play college football again after it became known that he bet on his own teams.

"Sorsby was ruled ineligible by the NCAA after it discovered he had wagered approximately $90,000 on professional and college sports over four years, including 40 bets involving Indiana football when he was a freshman with the Hoosiers in 2022. The NCAA denied Texas Tech's appeal for reinstatement," ESPN's Max Olson wrote in June.

Texas Tech's Brendan Sorsby talks to coaches during the spring football game, Friday, April 17, 2026, at Jones AT&T Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Browns may have a hard no on adding Sorsby, as bringing in a player with a history of sports gambling is a significant risk. Cleveland could reach out to its neighbors, the Guardians, and see what gambling issues did to their team. Their star closer, Emmanuel Clase, and starting pitcher, Luis Ortiz, are currently on trial for alleged gambling violations involving their own team.

Sorbsy did enter a gambling addiction program in late April, so maybe he did turn the corner, and there is nothing to worry about on that end. If that is the case, Cleveland might have to consider spending a Day 2 pick on him.

CBS Sports draft analyst Ryan Wilson wrote in June that if Sorsby had entered the 2026 NFL Draft, he could've been the second quarterback taken behind Fernando Mendoza, whom the Las Vegas Raiders took No. 1.

"The supplemental draft eliminates any such luxury. It forces teams to decide now, whether they feel ready or not. And after revisiting this most recent quarterback class, here's where I landed: If Sorsby had entered the 2026 NFL Draft, he would've been QB2," Wilson wrote.

Sorsby tried to enter the 2026 supplemental draft, but the league decided not to proceed, which meant Sorsby couldn't enter the league until the 2027 NFL Draft.

Texas Tech's Brendan Sorsby looks on during the spring football game, Friday, April 17, 2026, at Jones AT&T Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Sorsby's gambling violation isn't the only red flag; he hasn't played football all season. The Browns are familiar with the risks of adding a quarterback who hasn't played all season, as they previously traded for Deshaun Watson, who sat out the entire 2021 season with the Houston Texans.

Watson joined the Cleveland Browns in 2022, but the NFL suspended him for 11 games due to violations of the league's personal conduct policy following sexual misconduct allegations.

Watson didn't play for a season and a half, then got thrown into action in December 2022, and he hasn't shown much until this season. He did suffer a few injuries in Cleveland that hurt his playing time as well, but much of the reason he never looked like his old self could have been sitting for almost two years while he was healthy.

Sorsby shouldn't be the Browns' first, second, or even third choice at quarterback.

However, if not enough college quarterbacks entering the draft are viable first-round picks, Cleveland may have to consider someone like Sorsby in the second or third round.

He could have been a top-10 pick if not for his off-the-field issues.