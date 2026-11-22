The Cleveland Browns put together another quality draft in the 2026 installment of the festivities.

With a sizable collection of picks at their disposal, the Browns' front office made several trades and moved around the draft board before ultimately selecting 10 different players.

Here are the four players who have stood out the most from the draft class, both positively and negatively:

Winner- WR Denzel Boston

Sep 27, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Denzel Boston (12) celebrates a two point conversion against the Carolina Panthers during the fourth quarter at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wideout Denzel Boston was taken with the Browns' first selection of the second round, going with the No. 39 pick.

Immediately stealing the show, Boston, a former member of the Washington Huskies, has been one of quarterback Deshaun Watson's favorite targets. He made an immediate impact in his first few games at the professional level, recording 16 receptions for 330 yards and three touchdowns across his first five games.

Heading into the back half of his rookie campaign, he has 33 total receptions for 523 yards and three scores.

Going in the second round, he is showing first-round-level talent and is the frontrunner for the Offensive Rookie of the Year award.

Falling Short- C Parker Brailsford

Aug 27, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns center Parker Brailsford (52) at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There is still plenty of time for center Parker Brailsford to get his feet back underneath himself and establish a role on the Browns' depth chart, but because of early-career injuries, he hasn't been able to do that just yet.

Selected in the fifth round with the 146th pick, there were relatively high expectations for him as he was somewhat expected to be the No. 2 to Elgton Jenkins.

First reported on by Cleveland Analyst Terry Pluto, Brailsford was impressing the organization from top to bottom.

"The Browns were extremely impressed in spring practices with rookie Parker Brailsford," he wrote back in July. The rookie has a legitimate chance to win the starting center spot. He was a fifth-round pick who started 42 games in college..."

There is still time to turn things around, but Brailsford will likely have to wait until the offseason to attempt a revival in the Browns' depth chart.

Winner - S Emmanuel McNeil-Warren

Nov 15, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Xavier Hutchinson (19) runs after a catch against Cleveland Browns safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (28) during the first quarter at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Joining an already well-rounded defense and a safety room anchored by Ronnie Hickman and Grant Delpit, Emmanuel McNeil-Warren had a hill to climb to get legitimate playing time on Sundays.

However, after capitalizing on limited opportunities to impress, it was clear that McNeil-Warren has what it takes to play at the highest level of the game.

Across 10 games played and four started, the Browns' 58th pick in the draft has posted 50 total tackles, three for a loss and four pass deflections. His impact is really felt in the run defense, though, as he consistently lays heavy hits and fills lanes.

He is also rated as the highest-graded rookie this season, posting a grade of 89.9, according to Pro Football Focus. That mark is better than players like Kansas City's Mansoor Delane, Carolina's Zakee Wheatley and even Boston.

Emmanuel McNeil-Warren is looking special pic.twitter.com/zcF1Nj0Bsb — PFF (@PFF) October 15, 2026

If he is able to keep his current pace up, he may be able to sneak into the Defensive Rookie of the Year race.

Cleveland's defense is young, impressionable and has tons of room to grow, and now with McNeil-Warren in the mix, they look even better than they did heading into Week 1.

Falling Short- TE Joe Royer

Cleveland Browns tight end Joe Royer runs during team OTAs at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus of the Cleveland Browns in Berea, Ohio on June 2, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Like Brailsford, tight end Joe Royer was dealt a bad hand to begin his career.

While there is no official confirmation of what is going on behind the scenes, he has not been able to play at all this season. The Browns fifth round pick, 170th overall, was expected to join the team and be a rising counterpart to star tight end Harold Fannin Jr.

Instead, that role has been filled by journeyman Blake Whiteheart.

When asked about Royer's status earlier in the year, head coach Todd Monken declined to open the conversation.

"I am not going to comment on that," he said.

Browns coach Todd Monken was asked if he expects rookie TE Joe Royer, who has missed all of training camp for personal reasons, to play for the team this season.



Monken: “I’m not going to comment on that.” — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) August 29, 2026

Royer will hopefully get things cleared up before returning to the gridiron and becoming a critical piece of the offense.