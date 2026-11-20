The Cleveland Browns have had rookies succeed everywhere on the field this season.

Denzel Boston may have saved their season by breaking tackles on his way to a touchdown in Tampa Bay. Todd Monken has schemed up plays for KC Concepcion to showcase his speed and playmaking ability. The offensive line has been anchored by Spencer Fano, and he has allowed them to operate smoothly late in games.

However, it seems that no rookie has been more impactful than Emmanuel McNeil-Warren.

The University of Toledo alum has been flying all over the field on defense this season. He has improved every game, highlighted by his play in the win against the Houston Texans. Pro Football Focus (PFF) ranked McNeil-Warren second in the entire 2026 rookie class.

Which rookies have caught your eye? pic.twitter.com/NVGvtDfEFh — PFF (@PFF) November 19, 2026

He has 50 tackles so far this season, with 23 of those being solo tackles. He has made impactful plays at every level for the defense while playing safety.

In the Browns’ first matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers, he met the big and strong DK Metcalf in the middle of the field with physicality right as the ball arrived to get an important incomplete pass. Against the Tennessee Titans, he snuffed out a fourth-and-goal play and made a tackle for a loss, causing a turnover on downs.

His best play was nullified by an iffy pass-interference call, but it should not be ignored. He was playing center field at safety, and there was a one-on-one matchup on the outside. McNeil-Warren reacted and closed the gap quickly. He made a diving interception that will rival any in the league this season.

His flashy plays are more than just surface-level. PFF is a sports analytics company that focuses on the NFL. They use advanced statistics to grade every player in the league, and McNeil-Warren has passed their test.

The emergence of McNeil-Warren can lift the ceiling of this defense for years to come. The Browns have staples at every level of the defense for the foreseeable future. Mason Graham will be the central focus on the interior of the line, and behind him is former Defensive Rookie of the Year, Carson Schwesinger. McNeil-Warren caps off the back end of the defense.

Free safety Ronnie Hickman is an unrestricted free agent at the end of the year. They extended Grant Delpit’s contract in the offseason, so they are set at the position.

For a rookie, McNeil-Warren exudes confidence and instincts. He has the speed, intelligence, and physicality to become one of the best safeties in the NFL.

McNeil-Warren was graded 86.7 by PFF. Fano was also in the top-ten list at number seven with a 75.5 grade. They have Boston at 69.4, followed by Concepcion at 67.2. The rookie class has been as good as advertised so far this season, but McNeil-Warren is in a class of his own.