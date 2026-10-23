How the Browns Could Change the Game with this Position-Altering Trade

The Cleveland Browns are 4-2 to begin the 2026 NFL regular season.

Through the first six weeks, there have been plenty of positives for the Browns to be excited about, especially with the defensive side of the ball. But with the positives come some negatives, with many of them unfortunately being on the offensive end.

Starting quarterback Deshaun Watson has been somewhat all over the place, the rushing attack has been absent and the tight end room has become incredibly thin.

In order to capitalize on the momentum they have established, landing a few key pieces at the trade deadline could be the perfect way to round out the roster and fill a few holes.

One player who has stood out as of late is tight end Sam LaPorta of the Detroit Lions, who seems to be frustrated with his current situation. On a recent episode of Pardon My Take, LaPorta shared his frustration with not receiving a contract extension from the Lions.

"You know, like last year, whatever it was, Week 9, Week 10, you know, I break my fucking back for the team," he said, "and then I'm going out there this year, and I'm balling, and maybe they're just not showing the love ... And in three months, if I don't get to wear the Honolulu blue and play for the Lions anymore, it's going to be all good.

"I'll go get paid somewhere else."

Sam LaPorta on not receiving an extension from the Lions, via @PardonMyTake:



"You know, like last year, whatever it was, Week 9, Week 10, you know, I break my fucking back for the team and then I'm going out there this year and I'm balling and maybe they're just not showing the… pic.twitter.com/MocZjCmq1f — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) October 21, 2026

The last part of LaPorta's quote is eye-opening because the 25-year-old is on the last year of a four-year contract worth nearly $10 million. As one of the league's best tight ends, he is rightfully hoping to see Detroit dish him out some cash to lock him down on a long-term deal.

But that simply hasn't happened yet.

On Thursday, Oct. 22, members of the Lions were open to the media for roughly 45 minutes, but LaPorta did not show up.

Lions TE Sam LaPorta was a "no show" during the 45-minute player media access yesterday, per @freep



(h/t @officialctpod) pic.twitter.com/q4ubT8p0nz — 𝔗𝔥𝔢 𝔇𝔢𝔱𝔯𝔬𝔦𝔱 𝔗𝔦𝔪𝔢𝔰 📰 (@the_det_times) October 23, 2026

If this situation continues, the Browns should pick up the phone and give the Lions a call.

Sam LaPorta x Harold Fannin Jr. Would Change the Game

Very rarely does a franchise have the opportunity to have two of the league's best tight ends on the same roster. And oftentimes, it is hard for a front office to justify paying two players a good chunk of money at that position.

However, the Browns are notorious for running multi-tight end sets.

Under Kevin Stefanski, the team featured a 12 personnel scheme, highlighting two tight ends, two wideouts and a running back. Under Todd Monken, that scheme is maintained, with him also utilizing three-tight-end groupings from time to time.

He also enjoys hitting the deep shot or explosive play if it is open, something LaPorta has thrived with.

He has recorded a long of 38 yards or more in each of the last four seasons, all while averaging a whopping 11.4 yards per reception. Across the last four campaigns, he has totaled 2,420 yards and 23 touchdowns.

According to Free Press, Lions tight end Sam LaPorta HID from media, forcing teammates to answer questions about what he said. Many Lions declined to answer pic.twitter.com/ZZetKqDdTb — DetroitSportsPodcast (@DetroitPodcast) October 23, 2026

Bringing LaPorta to Cleveland would give the Browns a one-two punch that no one else in the league could match up against.

With the rest of the tight end room featuring Blake Whiteheart, Carsen Ryan, Joe Royer, Jack Stoll and Brendan Bates, landing a go-to option like LaPorta would take less pressure off the depth and instead put it back on those who can handle it.

Fannin Jr. x LaPorta would set the stage for offenses to start investing more in a well-rounded, dynamic offense. Not only would the Browns have two of the best tight ends in the league, but they would also be pairing them with two up-and-coming stars outside the hashes in KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston.

A move like this wouldn't just make the Browns an even better team, but it would change how teams think about the position moving forward.