NFL Trade Deadline 2026: Five Teams That Should Buy, and Five That Should Sell

With the NFL’s Nov. 10 trade deadline just around the corner, the question for all 32 teams is simple: Should we buy, sell or stand pat?

For clubs that have positioned themselves for a chance at the postseason, it’s an opportunity to shore up the weaker parts of their rosters. For others, it can be a time to look toward 2027 and beyond, potentially moving off players in contract years to add draft capital and plan for the future.

We’ve already looked at one move every team should make at the deadline and Matt Verderame ranked 15 players who could be moved . With that, let’s dive in a little deeper on five teams that should buy and five that should sell at the trade deadline.

2026 NFL trade deadline buyers

Caleb Williams threw for 300 yards and a touchdown in his return to the Bears' lineup in Week 6. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Chicago Bears

The Bears did their part in Caleb Williams’s three-game absence, going 2–1 while remaining in striking distance in the NFC North. The star quarterback is now back, completed 83% of his passes for 305 yards and a touchdown in his return, and after a Thursday night win over the Patriots, has Chicago at 5–2 as we approach November.

That said, the Bears’ defense—even as it ranks in the NFL’s top 10 in points per game allowed (19.8), yards per game allowed (302.3), sacks (17) and turnovers (nine)—could ultimately become their kryptonite by season’s end. Though Kyler Gordon’s Week 6 performance in his return to the lineup was impressive, cornerback Jaylon Johnson’s play has declined from his former Pro Bowl level, while fellow defenders T.J. Edwards, Keyshaun Elliott, Jack Sanborn and Tyrique Stevenson Jr. are all dealing with injuries. The Bears could use another body or two on the defensive side of the football if they want to help their chances at making the Super Bowl for the first time since 2006. —Mike Kadlick

Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jaguars could be a big seller if they deal Brian Thomas Jr. before the deadline, but overall, they should be looking to buy. Last year, their acquisition of Jakobi Meyers was a massive success. This season, the Jaguars could particularly use more pass rush help, particularly after failing to record a sack against the Texans in Week 6. The Jaguars have recorded 11 sacks through six games, which ranks in the bottom half of the league, and their star pass rush duo of Travon Walker and Josh Hines-Allen has only combined for 3.5 sacks.

From trading up to select Travis Hunter in the 2025 draft to acquiring Meyers last season, the Jaguars have not been afraid to make moves under general manager James Gladstone. After they didn’t add much to the team in free agency, it wouldn’t be surprising to see them bolster the roster before the deadline. —Eva Geitheim

Minnesota Vikings

The Vikings have been one of the NFL’s biggest surprises in 2026, as they’ve begun the season 5–0 thanks to their staunch defense. DC Brian Flores’s unit has allowed league lows in points per game allowed (12.8) and passer rating allowed (62.9) while also ranking second in yards per game allowed (259.8) and turnovers forced (10).

Minnesota’s offense, however, has been a different story. As offseason signing Kyler Murray continues to get comfortable in coach Kevin O’Connell’s system, the Vikings have logged just 835 total passing yards this season—second fewest to only the 0–6 Dolphins—and the team is scoring just over 21 points per game while two of their wins came with an 18-point, zero-touchdown performance against the Dolphins and a nine-point outing vs. the Bears. The Vikings could use some added firepower, particularly in the backfield to complement Aaron Jones, to take some of the pressure off of Murray while giving the offense another dimension as they look to not only win the NFC North, but make a deep postseason run. —MK

New England Patriots

The sky was falling for the Patriots in early September after a 1–2 start, but after winning three of their last four games, they sit at 4–3 through the first seven weeks of the season.

Still, while Drake Maye has seemed to have found his 2025 form, the rest of New England’s roster is quickly depleting. After leaving the Patriots’ Week 6 win over the Jets last Sunday with a shoulder injury, wide receiver Romeo Doubs became the 20th(!) player the team has placed on injured reserve since June 1, and on Thursday, guard Alijah Vera-Tucker (hamstring) became the 21st. And, while offseason trade acquisition A.J. Brown has returned to the lineup after his Week 1 injury against the Seahawks, New England is now dealing with attrition along its offensive line and in the secondary, while running back TreVeyon Henderson is managing a high ankle sprain. The Patriots could use reinforcements pretty much everywhere as they look to return to the Super Bowl for a second straight season—and win it this time. —MK

San Francisco 49ers

After a 6–0 start, the 49ers should absolutely be buyers at the deadline. Last season, the 49ers were light buyers, adding Keion White for a late-round pick swap. This year, they can afford to spend a little more as they look to advance further in the playoffs. The team’s primary needs are at receiver and along the defensive line. At receiver, they could potentially look to bring back Jauan Jennings as they deal with injuries to Mike Evans, Christian Kirk, De’Zhaun Stribling, Deebo Samuel and Demarcus Robinson. Jennings has just two catches for the Vikings, and would likely do better back in San Francisco, where he played from 2021 to ’25.

Their pass rush has been better as of late—recording nine sacks in their past two games—but it still wouldn’t hurt the 49ers to add more depth along the line to rush the passer and defend the run. They could target players such as Khalil Mack, Daron Payne or former 49er DeForest Buckner. —EG

2026 NFL trade deadline sellers

The Cardinals are 2–4 to begin the Mike LaFleur era. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Arizona Cardinals

The Cardinals have already been sellers this season, dealing Marvin Harrison Jr. to the Texans for a second-round pick. They should continue to sell as the deadline approaches, potentially trading players such as Josh Sweat, James Conner and/or Tyler Allgeier. Sweat was already the subject of trade rumors during the offseason, and could be dealt again to a team in need of edge rush help. The Cardinals could also afford to offload Conner or Allgeier to a running back-needy team since their backfield is already crowded. Allgeier saw the bulk of the carries with No. 3 pick Jeremiyah Love out this past weekend, but Bam Knight was the most efficient runner, carrying the ball 15 times for 80 yards. Meanwhile, Conner is coming off an ankle injury that has sidelined him for the start to the season. —EG

Indianapolis Colts

The Colts have some difficult decisions ahead—both at the trade deadline and in general as they move on from the Chris Ballard era . These decisions could include parting ways with some of their stars as they look to gain draft capital and get younger for the future. Players such as receiver Josh Downs, DT DeForest Buckner, RB Jonathan Taylor and OG Quenton Nelson are potential trade candidates, especially since Downs, Buckner and Nelson are set to become free agents this offseason. It could be particularly difficult for the Colts to part ways with either Taylor or Nelson since both players have been pillars of the franchise since they were drafted. If the Colts don’t plan to extend Nelson this offseason, however, it could make sense for them to move on now and get a return. Regardless, the Colts must consider incoming offers, especially if teams are willing to pay a high price. —EG

Los Angeles Chargers

Following a disastrous 0–6 start, the Chargers should sell at the deadline and begin looking toward the future. They have several players they can consider dealing to accumulate more picks, including veteran Khalil Mack and receiver Quentin Johnston. Safety Derwin James Jr. has also been floated as a trade candidate by some, though it could be hard to see Jim Harbaugh move on from someone he compared to Superman and Willie Mays , as well as “the best safety I’ve ever seen in the history of the National Football League.”

Outside of Mack and Johnston, there are not a ton of obvious trade candidates on the Chargers, though they should still consider moving off players they receive offers for. Chargers general manager Joe Hortiz prioritizes a draft and develop approach to team building, and this year’s deadline offers an opportunity to accumulate more picks. —EG

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

2026 has become a lost season for the Buccaneers. After starting the year 0–3, Tampa Bay has been without starting quarterback Baker Mayfield for the past several weeks due to a right thumb injury, and has had to rely on undrafted free agent backup Jalon Daniels —naturally seeing mixed results.

Now sitting at 1–5, the Buccaneers have several veteran players who could be had via trade—namely Yaya Diaby, Chris Godwin, Zyon McCollum and Vita Vea —and could land them some decent draft capital as general manager Jason Licht looks to reset the roster heading into 2027. —MK

Philadelphia Eagles

While the Eagles have been buyers for the majority of general manager Howie Roseman’s tenure, it may finally be time for them to sell. Underscored by Jalen Hurts’s season-ending blood clots, Philadelphia has dealt with an abundance of injuries to some of the team’s biggest stars—including Saquon Barkley, DeVonta Smith and Landon Dickerson—and also saw stalwart right tackle Lane Johnson retire earlier this month after 13-plus seasons. As such, they’ve lost four consecutive games and sit at 2–4 through the first six weeks of the 2026 campaign.

While too talented to fully rebuild, the Eagles’ roster could use a reset, and with their playoff chances dwindling by the week, now’s the time for Philadelphia to pounce on the opportunity and better position itself for 2027. Barkley—a 29-year-old running back who has failed to stay healthy this season—is an obvious candidate to be moved , while defensive tackle Moro Ojomo, tight end Dallas Goedert and edge defender A.J. Epenesa are all amid contract years and could draw interest from contenders as they get ready for a postseason push. —MK