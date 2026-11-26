The Cleveland Browns' running game will have a chance to bounce back for the back half of the 2026 season.

Through the first 10 games of the year, Cleveland sits with a nice 6-4 overall record and the top spot in the AFC North still within reach.

However, such success has not been thanks to the running game. The unit has posted a measly 975 total yards, averaging fewer than 100 yards per game, numbers that rank the Browns 24th in the league. In rushing yards per carry, they are 25th, and in total touchdowns, they sit right in the middle of the pack.

Fortunately, the Browns did get a positive update on a player who could help the rushing attack regain its form.

On Tuesday, Nov. 24, running back Raheim Sanders was activated off the injured list after missing the last few weeks due to a hip injury he suffered in a Week 5 loss to the New York Jets. In his place, the Browns have leaned on the likes of Audric Estime, who is no longer with the team, and Jaleel McLaughlin to fill his spot on the depth chart.

The #Browns have designated RB Raheim Sanders for return from injured reserve. He is eligible to practice today. — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) November 24, 2026

Now that he is back, though, the running back room will likely see Sanders return to the No. 3 spot behind Quinshon Judkins and Dylan Sampson, with McLaughlin sliding to fourth.

Before being injured, Sanders had played in five games, rushing nine times for 43 yards and one first down. He has not yet scored this season. In the passing game, he complemented the unit nicely, hauling in 11 receptions on 12 targets for 74 yards.

With both Judkins and Sampson struggling to find consistency, Sanders will look to take some of the dirty reps away from them and give them more time to get quality reps. In his role, the 24-year-old will likely be the fill-in back when substitutions are needed.

A look at #Browns RB Raheim Sanders at practice today, who was designated to return from IR after being placed there Week 5 with a hip injury. pic.twitter.com/NuzCpsuXkK — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) November 24, 2026

After all, a deeper running back room gives the offense more comfort in giving guys like Judkins and Sampson longer drives, knowing that if a break is needed, they can turn to Sanders. On the counter, they can also spread out drives more, giving each back a chance to shine, saving a player like go-to back Judkins' energy for later in a game.

No matter how the coaching staff decides to use Sanders post-injury, the rushing game simply needs to be better, especially if the Browns want to make a late-season push for a playoff spot.

Sanders' first chance to return to the gridiron will be on Sunday, Nov. 29, when the Browns take on the Las Vegas Raiders from Huntington Bank Field at 8:20 p.m. EST.