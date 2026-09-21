How Two Players Are Reshaping the Browns Offense Through Two Weeks of the 2026 Season

The Cleveland Browns entered the 2026 offseason with plenty of questions: Who would be the quarterback moving forward? Who would take the reins from Kevin Stefanski as the team's next head coach? What would the offense look like in the upcoming season?

And those were just a few of the many questions surrounding the team.

While the Browns haven't gotten off to the hottest start in the 2026 NFL regular season, losing Week 1 before bouncing back in Week 2 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, many of those questions have now been answered.

Fortunately for Cleveland, several of those answers have produced promising results.

New head coach Todd Monken has leaned heavily into the passing game, establishing Deshaun Watson as the team's starting quarterback. After missing the entire 2025 campaign due to injury, he has come out pretty strong, tossing for 443 yards and three touchdowns across two games.

Getting a number of receivers involved in the air attack, rookie wide receivers Denzel Boston and KC Concepcion have broken out as early candidates as the Browns' go-to options on the offensive end.

Sep 20, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Benjamin Morrison (21) defends against Cleveland Browns wide receiver Denzel Boston (12) during the second half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Both already lead the league's rookies in numerous categories.

With Watson slowly but surely finding his form, he has been able to spread the love out to both receivers. Concepcion has carved out a role as the speedy, shifty wideout who can make players miss and generate yards with his legs, while Boston has already found the end zone twice as the downfield target.

In the Week 2 win over the Buccaneers, 23-19, Boston and Watson connected on a 55-yard deep ball to tie up the game at 16 apiece.

"We have an alert on that play when Deshaun sees a certain coverage," Boston said when reflecting on the touchdown. "He's going to alert me to a different route. He alerted me to a different route. Once he alerted, I knew the ball was going to come to me. I knew, shoot, once you catch the ball, go make a play.

"Make a splash. Do something. After I spun out, I see green grass. I’m to the house. I’m to the Baja."

A week prior, the two scored a late 46-yard touchdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars. While it may not have had an impact on the outcome of the game, it gave the connection greater confidence in one another, directly leading to the offense's willingness to take chances down the field.

Due to such efforts on Sunday, Boston, at 6-foot-4 and 215 pounds, now leads rookies in receiving yards with 154, receiving touchdowns with two, yards after catch and longest reception. He is on pace to be a candidate for Offensive Rookie of the Year when all is said and done.

Denzel Boston rookie WR ranks



rec yards 1st

rec TD 1st

yards after catch 1st

longest rec 1st pic.twitter.com/LOp1Y1mLh2 — PFF (@PFF) September 21, 2026

While Boston is stealing the show with the chunk plays, Concepcion is expanding the Browns' playbook.

Across his first two games, he has a rookie league-leading 10 catches for 71 yards. He has also not dropped a ball, an aspect of his game that was a major concern heading into his professional career.

KC Concepcion leads the league in rookie receptions through two weeks, recording 10 on 11 targets.



He has 71 yards with a long of 25. #DawgPound — Cade Cracas (@CracasCade) September 21, 2026

In the running game, the Browns have flexed him with four carries for nine yards. He has also picked up a first down once. Throughout the entire rushing game, though, the Browns have work to do in expanding running lanes and producing better runs.

Once Quinshon Judkins and the rest start to get in a groove, it will open up more opportunities for Concepcion.

Being able to establish the deep ball with Boston and then attack teams with athleticism and speed with Concepcion makes the Browns' offense dangerous. As both continue to grow and get adapted to the highest level of the game, they will continue to elevate the ceiling for the offense.