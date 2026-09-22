Injuries Threatening Browns Defensive Leader’s Availability Not Concerning Monken

The Cleveland Browns have a team full of dawgs.

And Tyson Campbell is a perfect representation of just that.

On Sunday, Sept. 20, Campbell laced up his cleats and took the field at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla., helping lead the Browns to a 23-19 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. All week long, the 26-year-old staple on the defensive side of the ball was fighting to stay healthy as he was listed as questionable due to an ankle injury.

Not only did he play in Sunday's game, but he also ended up making a pretty big impact, posting five combined tackles, four solo and one for a loss.

As he had all week long, he had to play through injuries. His ankle kept bothering him, and then later in the game, on a 50-50 ball thrown to the end zone by Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield, he collided with a teammate and went down hard.

He would be helped off the field and checked out by the medical trainers. He unfortunately did not return to the field after a two-hour weather delay came to an end in the fourth quarter.

#Browns Todd Monken was asked about the status of CB Tyson Campbell (ankle, hip) and said they'll see how he progresses this week, but likes his chances of playing, as of now. Campbell left the game and wasn't on field after the weather delay at end o game. — Fred Greetham (@FredGreetham9) September 21, 2026

And somehow, someway, Campbell could be good to go by the end of this week.

Monken was asked on Monday, Sept. 21, what he believed Campbell's timetable would look like, with both an ankle and hip injury now listed as injuries, and said that his progress would be monitored throughout the week.

“We’ll see as the week goes on where he’s at, but I like his chances to be able to play, based on how he’s wired," he said.

Monken believing in one of his most important defensive contributors is important, as that trust will also help push Campbell to work hard to return to the gridiron.

Campbell has settled in nicely with the Browns' defense after being acquired last season from the Jacksonville Jaguars. He has formed a pretty strong duo with superstar defensive back Denzel Ward, as the two combined for 92 tackles, three for a loss, one quarterback hit and two interceptions in the 2025 season.

While the defense looked disastrous in Week 1, allowing 34 points to the Jaguars, things looked much better against the Buccaneers as they held Mayfield to just a 61.% completion rate, 182 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

As long as Campbell can stay relatively healthy and no one else ends up banged up, the Browns should be in a perfect position to keep this momentum rolling into Week 3.

The Browns and Carolina Panthers clash at 1:00 p.m. EST on Sunday, Sept. 27, from Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland.