A Blockbuster Trade the Browns Could Make to Completely Change the Franchise

Rumors have begun to run wild around the NFL about the Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert.

After an unprecedented 0-7 start to the season, the Chargers may be enticed by the right offer to blow up the entire operation and go into rebuild mode.

With these rumors going around, some people, including ESPN Cleveland, have called for the Cleveland Browns to reach out and potentially make an offer for the former Oregon Duck.

Here are some of the pros and cons to a potential Justin Herbert trade.

.@BenjaminSolak lists the 3 teams that should try and trade for Justin Herbert:



- Vikings

- Jets

- The Cleveland Browns 👀👀👀



Should the Browns explore a Herbert trade? pic.twitter.com/zpMT9W4yx9 — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) November 3, 2026

Reliving the Nightmare

In 2022, the Browns gave up pretty much their entire future to go out and trade for Deshaun Watson. We all know how that went before 2026 began.

Now, Watson is 31 years old and in the final year of his contract. If the Browns want to move on from Watson and go after Herbert, it would take another gigantic package.

While Herbert doesn't have legal issues off the field, his play on the field is still questionable. While some argue it's the poor system he's playing in, or the tough teams he's facing, Herbert still leads the NFL with 10 interceptions.

All in all, the move seems to be too risky for the Browns to make, especially with a potentially loaded 2027 rookie quarterback class.

Houston quarterback Deshaun Watson dives for the corner of the end zone to score on this two-point conversion. The Texans beat the Bills 22-19 in overtime. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Going for it all

While we are still looking back to the Deshaun Watson trade, let's not forget the slim amount of hope Cleveland fans had right when the trade went down.

If the Browns got Herbert, they would most likely have their best quarterback since Baker Mayfield. At times, it is easy to say Herbert is far better than Mayfield as well.

With the second-youngest team in the NFL, along with the back-to-back incredible draft classes, Herbert would come in surrounded by an incredibly talented team.

Before 2026, many argued that the Browns were a quarterback away from being a serious contender. Maybe Cleveland looks at Herbert as their "missing piece"?

Nov 1, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) runs the ball against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the third quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Back to Reality

While it is very unrealistic that the Browns will go make a move for Madison Beer's fiancé, there is another world of possibilities people are overlooking if the quarterback gets moved to another team.

Like I said, Moving Justin Herbert is the initial indicator that the Chargers are going into rebuild mode.

With that being said, the Browns' biggest need by far at the moment is help on that offensive line. Of course, it would be pricey, but if the Chargers are willing to move their quarterback, who's to say they wouldn't trade away guys like Joe Alt or Rashawn Slater?

If anything, the Browns should be hoping the Chargers are willing to trade Justin Herbert. Maybe then they could take a swing at a big trade, yet not for the guy you would have first thought of.