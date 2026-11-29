If there were ever a time for Cleveland Browns defensive end Jared Verse to break out of his sackless slump, it would be Sunday night.

From Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland, Verse and the Browns are set to square off against the Las Vegas Raiders for a primetime meeting at 8:20 p.m. EST. The Raiders, who have had a relatively unsuccessful season, moved on from veteran signal caller Kirk Cousins at the trade deadline and turned the offense over to rookie quarterback Fernando Mendoza.

Going up against Mendoza, Verse, who has three years of experience under his belt, will have the perfect opportunity to break out of his mini slump this season.

Across his first two starts, he has thrown for 410 yards, three touchdowns and one interception, which is a pretty strong line for a rookie thrust into the spotlight in the middle of the season. However, one of Mendoza's biggest weaknesses has been his offensive line and inability to escape the pass rush.

In the Raiders' 38-24 loss to the Denver Broncos, he was sacked five times for a loss of 40 yards. The game before that, against the Seattle Seahawks, a 21-13 loss, he was sacked six times for a loss of 48 yards.

Nov 22, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos defensive tackle Malcolm Roach (97) and defensive end Zach Allen (99) sack Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) during the fourth quarter at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Opposing defenses have thrown 28 total blitzes his direction, helping result in a total of 11 hurries, 11 hits, 33 pressures and nine scrambles during his time on the gridiron. Facing pressure a whopping 35.1% of the time he drops back, the 23-year-old is having to work through his progressions fast and make quick decisions.

While it doesn't always result in sacks, constantly putting pressure on Mendoza puts the Raiders' offense in difficult situations.

If the Browns are able to come out early and often Sunday night, making Mendoza move outside the pocket, Verse will be able to get in situations where he can impact the game on the level he once was with the Los Angeles Rams.

In previous games this season, the Browns have had to face some pretty experienced quarterbacks, including Trevor Lawrence, Aaron Rodgers, Geno Smith and C.J. Stroud, just to name a few. They know how to avoid being put in difficult situations behind the sticks. Mendoza, on the other hand, is still trying to adapt and adjust to the highest level of the sport. This is Verse's first real chance to exploit a young signal caller.

It seems simple, but a big breakout game from Verse on a national stage like Sunday Night Football could fast-track his resurgence from a slow start to the year.

And if the Browns have legitimate playoff hopes, having him at his best is going to help them achieve that goal.