Jared Verse’s Struggles Raise a Costly Question for the Browns

The Cleveland Browns are facing a decision that looked like a foregone conclusion just months ago. Does it make sense to exercise Jared Verse’s fifth-year option, or should the Browns reconsider a major commitment to a centerpiece of the Myles Garrett trade?

A Franchise Altering Trade

On Monday, June 1, the Cleveland Browns traded franchise cornerstone Myles Garrett to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for a 2027 first-round pick, a 2028 second-round pick, a 2029 third-round pick, and 25-year-old edge rusher Jared Verse.

Verse came to Cleveland with high expectations; Browns GM Andrew Berry went as far as to say, “He’s a perfect DNA match for our attacking front.”

Browns GM Andrew Berry on the trade of Myles Garrett: “It wasn’t something that we anticipated certainly coming into this year or coming into the spring or quite honestly coming out of the draft.” pic.twitter.com/3ITBfea5kn — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) June 2, 2026

The praise Verse received was well deserved, as he had already won the AP NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year award in 2024 and recorded 12 sacks across his first two seasons. Before the 2026 season, Verse seemed to be an ascending star in the league.

A Slow Start

Verse came to Cleveland with energy, expressing confidence in the team’s work ethic and winning potential during his introductory press conference:

#Browns edge Jared Verse says “that’s not a losing team out there” pic.twitter.com/rnw3JYF7Uu — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) June 3, 2026

Despite the optimism surrounding his arrival, Verse has struggled to deliver the expected pass-rush production. Verse has yet to record a sack during the 2026 season and only has 13 total pressures on the season, according to PFF, putting him well behind the pace of his 80-pressure season in 2025.

That decline raises an important question: should the Browns pick up Verse’s fifth-year option on his rookie deal?

A Tough Decision

A fifth-year option allows a team to extend a first-round draft pick’s four-year rookie contract by one season at a salary determined by league rules that account for position, playing time, and Pro Bowl selections. Teams make that decision after the player’s third season, and the option salary becomes fully guaranteed once exercised.

In Verse’s case, his fifth-year option is projected at approximately $28 million for the 2028 season, according to Over the Cap, because of his two original-ballot Pro Bowl selections.

Cleveland must decide in spring 2027 whether his production justifies that commitment. Declining the option would still leave Verse under contract for the 2027 season. A strong finish would give the Browns more reason to make that substantial financial commitment.

The Browns felt comfortable moving on from Myles Garrett due to the timeline fit Verse provided, as his age is in line with the team's many young stars. Verse still has nine regular-season games to show that he belongs in Cleveland’s long-term plans. His past success earned him the opportunity, but his remaining performances must justify the price.