Ever since the Cleveland Browns traded away Myles Garrett back on June 1st, 2026, the guy they received in return has vividly made his mark on the team.

Jared Verse, who grew up just three hours south of Cleveland, has come into the Browns organization and elevated multiple levels of play

It all started with he acted on the field during the offseason. Throughout past years' training camps, guys like Myles Garrett wouldn't always be the most vocal leaders.

In Verse's first season with the team, he has changed that narrative. At multiple times on different days, Cleveland's new number one pass rusher would be heard yelling across the field during practices to keep energy high and bring the intensity to practice.

Sep 27, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns defensive end Jared Verse (8) and safety Grant Delpit (9) celebrate after a play against the Carolina Panthers during the first quarter at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

But he isn't always just focused on helping the defense.

One of the biggest storylines coming into Browns training camp was their first pick of the 2026 NFL Draft, Spencer Fano.

Knowing this, Verse did not shy away and constantly went after Fano only to make both young stars better.

Countless times during open training camp practices, Verse and Fano would go back and forth before, during, and after reps. They would continually yell, talk smack, and even dance at each other when one side makes an error.

At one point, even a small fight broke out between the two.

JARED VERSE & SPENCER FANO SCRAPPING IT UP



(@shawndunagan) pic.twitter.com/Gp3gfGHhTC — SleeperNFL (@SleeperNFL) August 8, 2026

Additionally, Verse has been seen elevating offensive playmakers like Denzel Boston and KC Concepcion.

But what about the 2024 defensive rookie of the year?

So far this season, through three games, Verse has yet to record his first sack as a member of the Cleveland Browns.

While some fans find the lack of the stat upsetting, Verse makes it clear that his main goal is to elevate his teammates and win football games.

#Browns DE Jared Verse is all about elevating the guys around him pic.twitter.com/y4A79cvODa — Daryl Ruiter (@RuiterWrongFAN) September 30, 2026

As Verse was learning the new system and the guys around him a few months ago, he highlighted one teammate in particular.

The fifth overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, Mason Graham, finished his rookie year with just 0.5 sacks.

Verse made it clear early on that Graham would be a huge beneficiary of having the former Los Angeles Ram alongside him on the defensive line

Through three weeks, Graham is tied for second in total sacks across the league with four.

Looking at the film against the Panthers, one of Graham's two sacks in the game came because Verse initially pressued Carolina quarterback Bryce Young.

Mason Graham doesn’t get this sack if Jared Verse doesn’t force this pressure on Rasheed Walker. pic.twitter.com/XJtLWBNmrb — Curt (@curtiss_brown21) September 28, 2026

Verse will continue looking for that first sack against the Pittsburgh Steelers during their week four Thursday Night Football matchup.

Most importantly, Verse will look for ways to lead his new team to their third win in four games.