Steelers Players Clap Back At Browns' Jared Verse Following Disappointing Performance

Things can't get much worse for the Cleveland Browns right now.

On Sunday, Nov. 1, the Browns lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers on the road from Acrisure Stadium in an abysmal 27- 6 showing. Not only did the offense fail to score a touchdown, but the defense was getting beat left and right as running backs Jaylen Warren and Rico Dowdle combined for nearly 200 yards on the deck with two touchdowns.

Leading up to the game, just weeks after beating the Steelers at home, Browns defensive end Jared Verse spoke up about how he had been waiting for the rematch. He said the Steelers' antics in the first meeting were "garbage" and "dirty."

Browns vs. Steelers recently



Jared Verse: "I don’t got no respect for anybody that plays too dirty, and that does too much extra shit after the game. ... I can’t wait to get my hands on them again."



Cam Heyward: "The AFC North is on fire and I’m glad I’m in the kitchen because… — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) November 1, 2026

Well, unfortunately, not only were the Browns not able to back him up, but his play wasn't able to either.

The 25-year-old finished the game with practically nothing on the stat sheet, posting just a single assisted tackle.

Following the win, Steelers defensive back Jaquan Brisker clapped back at Verse, saying he should have kept quiet.

“He should have kept his mouth shut," Brisker said. "All that talk, and then to come out with 0 tackles? You didn't stand on business. He gotta look at himself in the mirror and get better."

#Steelers S Jaquan Brisker calls out Jared Verse:



“He should have kept his mouth shut. All that talk, and then to come out with 0 tackles? You didn't stand on business. He gotta look at himself in the mirror and get better."



(📽️ @AshleyWenskTV)pic.twitter.com/0dA7tduHdQ https://t.co/8eKpqrPMSr — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 1, 2026

Verse's time in the Orange and Brown hasn't been too hot, with Sunday's performance just adding fuel to the fire that is the narrative that he has lost his touch.

Through the first eight games of the year, he has a whopping 10 solo tackles and eight assisted tackles for 18 total. He also has zero sacks, forced fumbles, fumble recoveries and pass deflections, all areas he at least recorded a single statistic in previous years.

Following in Brisker's words, Steelers offensive lineman Max Iheanachor also shot a diss in Verse's direction.

On X, he posted, "Like I said, Talk is cheap," followed by a talking emoji.

Like I said, Talk is cheap 🗣️ — Max Iheanachor (@MaxBurghh) November 1, 2026

Verse didn't just have a tough time in the stat column either on Sunday, as he was seen being ragdoll-tossed down to the ground by Steelers offensive guard Mason McCormick on a field goal attempt. Verse went crashing down to the ground, landing right on his head.

The circumstances warranted a 15-yard penalty.

After the game, Verse spoke out and said that he doesn't have any respect for McCormick's moves on the play.

In response, McCormick said that he had no idea it was even Verse jumping towards him on the play, seemingly downplaying the situation.

I asked #Steelers G Mason McCormick on dumping #Browns DE Jared Verse during a PAT — you’ve probably seen it by now, I don’t really need to explain: pic.twitter.com/PaeBLlXtxP — Brendan Howe (@bybrendanhowe) November 1, 2026

Either way, Verse has dove head first into the Browns-Steelers rivalry, getting a front row seat to just how crazy it can get.

While antics, lackluster performances and postgame quotes are going to steal the show, that could have all been avoided if the Browns had won on Sunday.

But for the third time this season, Cleveland ended up on the bad end of a result.

If Verse and the Browns want to chat back and forth with the opposition leading up to a Sunday showdown, next time, they better be able to back it up.