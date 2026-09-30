Jerry Jeudy Could Breakout Against the Steelers During Thursday Night Football

So far through the 2026 season, Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jerry Jeudy has only seen a total of five targets through the first three games.

His stat line for the season currently sits at two catches for four yards.

Back in April, the Browns did not shy away from the position during the 2026 NFL Draft, adding receivers KC Concepcion in the first round and Denzel Boston in the second. Unlike Jeudy, the two rookies have combined for 21 receptions for 275 yards across 35 targets.

While this may seem like Jeudy's time is over as the first option, the Browns may be able to use his limited usage to their advantage.

With lots of film on the young receivers, it is very likely Pittsburgh's plan will be to target them with defensive schemes. In that case, Jeudy could be the "card up the sleeve" for Cleveland, as they could come into the matchup with him in mind as the main receiver.

Jerry Jeudy has been completely phased out of the Browns offense.



🔸3 games

🔸75 routes run

🔸5 targets

🔸2 receptions

🔸26 yards

🔸8.7 YPG



Jeudy hasn’t caught a pass since Week 1. pic.twitter.com/bkjTDxjhdE — The Dawgs - A Cleveland Browns Podcast (@thedawgspodcast) September 28, 2026

So how can Jerry Jeudy turn things around and get back to his former 1000 yard self?

It all starts with the early stages of the game. As we all know, Deshaun Watson needs to find his footing early on if the Browns are going to pull off a win.

If Watson can connect with Jeudy on simple five-to-10 yard passing plays, not only will the quarterback get warm, but so can the man trying to save his starting job.

From there, Jeudy has been known as a big, or flashy, play receiver. Most of the time, if not always, Jeudy wants to make an extra move to get by a defender and gain those few more yards.

If the Browns get him comfortable, don't be surprised if his name is called for some deep shots down the field throughout the middle section of the game. As a reminder, this is a prime-time game featuring a receiver who loves the spotlight.

But what type of plays can be run to favor Jeudy?

To start, you have to stick to what he is comfortable with.

Head coach Todd Monken needs to call up a play or two that Watson and Jeudy could consistently connect on during training camp. In years past, this has been out routes and curl routes, typically near the sideline. From there, you can expect to see Jeudy coming across the middle on some level concepts plays.

Jul 29, 2026; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (3) during training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The reality behind all of this is that we may be seeing the final few games of Jerry Jeudy in Cleveland.

Clearly, the Browns already have great young alternative options, and there may be a team in the near future ready to buy high on a physical receiver who needs another shot at redemption.

For Jeudy, if he wants to stay with the Browns, he needs to start producing on his limited targets and show Monken he can still be that guy.