Mason Graham is Emerging as the Browns' X-Factor Early in the 2026 Season

Mason Graham may not have had the flashiest rookie campaign in recent memory, even though he was honored as a member of the Pro Football Writers of America All-Rookie team.

But in his second year in the league, Graham is beginning to draw some major attention.

Through the first two weeks of the 2026 NFL regular season, the 23-year-old fifth overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft has eight combined tackles, three tackles for a loss, three quarterback hits and two sacks. He is routinely forcing his way into the backfield and disrupting plays before they can even get going.

On Sunday, Sept. 20, Graham suited up in the orange and brown for a must-win outing against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. With the defense performing so poorly in the season opener, all eyes were on how the team would respond.

Well, Graham dominated, helping lead the Browns' defense to just 19 points allowed to the Baker Mayfield-led Bucs.

"We're built for our explosive interior players to be able to win those matchups, and we won more of them than we did the week before...that's gonna continue," head coach Todd Monken said when asked about Graham's early-season success.

Mason Graham (94) has been performing well through 2 weeks. pic.twitter.com/9jHSQqjNKT — Browns Film Breakdown (@BrownsFilmBDN) September 21, 2026

Rewatching some of his film from the four-point victory, Graham was just bulldozing the opposing line, using his sheer power to get to the quarterback. He finished that game with two hits on Mayfield and a sack.

That gives him a sack in back-to-back games to open the year.

"That's always a goal, but I wouldn't say that," Graham said with a chuckle after being asked if he is aiming for the NFL single-season sack record. "I just want to be... proud of what I put on tape, so that is what I am working for."

Great job of not giving up on the play by Mason Graham, who gets his 2nd sack of the season #DawgPound pic.twitter.com/br5cAC3QYE — Roberto Shenanigans (@Rob_Shenanigans) September 21, 2026

The former Michigan Wolverine is just doing all the technical things right, something that is obviously going a long way.

He plays through the whistle, doesn't try to do too much and seems to always give 100%, something that young players often struggle with. While there isn't necessarily an established leader on the line, especially with Myles Garrett now in Los Angeles, such a role is wide open for Graham to slowly fill over the course of his rookie contract.

Earning roughly $10 million a season, the Browns have control of Graham through 2029, before he becomes an unrestricted free agent in 2030.

A look at some of the #Browns defensive linemen, including DT Mason Graham, at practice today. pic.twitter.com/ljOAq76M0h — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) September 24, 2026

If he keeps this up, though, it is going to be hard to believe the front office won't throw an extension his way.

Graham and the Browns return to the gridiron this Sunday, Sept. 27, against the Carolina Panthers for the team's home opener.

The two sides will clash at 1:00 p.m. EST.