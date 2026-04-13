The 2026 NFL Draft is closing in fast, and the Cleveland Browns are quickly stacking up Top-30 visits with prospects.

To date, there have been at least 28 players who have met with the Browns, either at the Scouting Combine in a formal or informal interview, on a Top-30 visit to team headquarters, or a private workout. And in a number of cases, these prospects have met with the team on more than one occasion.

Teams are not required to disclose their Combine interviews or Top-30 visits, so any list of interactions should be considered unofficial. However, these are the 28 known names that the Browns have had pre-2026 NFL Draft contact with, according to multiple sources and reports.

Prospect Position School Combine Top-30 Private David Bailey Edge Texas Tech Yes Arvell Reese Edge Ohio State Formal R Mason Thomas Edge Oklahoma Yes Micah Morris Guard Georgia Formal Markel Bell Offensive Tackle Miami Formal Yes Spencer Fano Offensive Tackle Utah Formal Monroe Freeling Offensive Tackle Georgia Formal Yes Caleb Lomu Offensive Tackle Utah Formal Yes Francis Mauigoa Offensive Tackle Miami Formal Blake Miller Offensive Tackle Clemson Formal Kadyn Proctor Offensive Tackle Alabama Formal Yes Drew Allar Quarterback Penn State Informal Carson Beck Quarterback Miami Formal Behren Morton Quarterback Texas Tech Formal Ty Simpson Quarterback Alabama Formal Yes Cash Jones Running back Georgia Yes Emmanuel McNeil-Warren Safety Toledo Yes Oscar Delp Tight End Georgia Formal Yes Kenyon Sadiq Tight End Oregon Yes Eli Stowers Tight End Vanderbilt Formal Chris Bell Wide Receiver Louisville Yes Germie Bernard Wide Receiver Alabama Yes Denzel Boston Wide Receiver Washington Formal Yes KC Concepcion Wide Receiver Texas A&M Yes Omar Cooper Jr. Wide Receiver Indiana Yes Makai Lemon Wide Receiver USC Formal Yes Carnell Tate Wide Receiver Ohio State Formal Yes Jordyn Tyson Wide Receiver Arizona State Formal Yes

Seven Takeaways from the Browns' known interview and Top-30 list leading up to the 2026 NFL Draft:

• Familiarity has been a key component of the Browns' pre-draft process. Georgia, the school where current head coach Todd Monken served as offensive coordinator from 2022 to 2022 leads the way with four prospects, with the majority actually having played under Monken. A fifth player, Miami’s Beck, also played under Monken at Georgia before transferring.

• Keeping up with this theme, the SEC has 10 prospects on the list, with Monken getting a chance to see some of these players up close during his time in Athens, and even try to recruit some of them for the Bulldogs’ programs, like ‘Bama’s Simpson.

• Surprisingly, the Big Ten doesn’t have as many prospects on this list as many could have expected, especially with Ohio State just around the corner. The Buckeyes to Browns connection has been solid throughout the years.

• In terms of positions, wide receivers have the most names on the list, with eight, followed very closely by the seven offensive tackles. Even though most analysts concur that left tackle is the real position of need here, the team has been looking at a bunch of right tackles, too.

What are the chances the Browns take 2 OL or 2 WRs on Day 1?@JoshCribbs16 could see the Browns stacking a position in the first round to shore up the room. 👀 pic.twitter.com/8X1U2Njttk — The Top Dawgs Show (@TopDawgShow) April 13, 2026

• Counting guard Morris from Georgia, that makes eight offensive linemen total, but surprisingly no centers.

• One name that is a little bit shocking to see missing from the list is Indiana’s Elijah Sarrat, a wide receiver from Indiana whose stock seems to be trending upwards as a mid-round choice. There’s still time to bring him in, though.

• Having four quarterbacks on the list is a mild surprise, though there’s no guarantee it will lead to drafting a passer here. While there’s a chance it could happen somewhere between the middle to final rounds, it could also just be the team doing some due diligence on the position as part of the lead up to next year’s draft, which promises a lot more talent among passers.