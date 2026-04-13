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Browns 2026 Pre-Draft Meetings and Visits Tracker: Where Is Cleveland’s Focus On?

A look at the players that have sparked the interest of Cleveland's front office with the 2026 NFL Draft 10 days away.
Rafael Zamorano|
Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

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Cleveland Browns

The 2026 NFL Draft is closing in fast, and the Cleveland Browns are quickly stacking up Top-30 visits with prospects.

To date, there have been at least 28 players who have met with the Browns, either at the Scouting Combine in a formal or informal interview, on a Top-30 visit to team headquarters, or a private workout. And in a number of cases, these prospects have met with the team on more than one occasion. 

Teams are not required to disclose their Combine interviews or Top-30 visits, so any list of interactions should be considered unofficial. However, these are the 28 known names that the Browns have had pre-2026 NFL Draft contact with, according to multiple sources and reports.

Prospect

Position

School

Combine

Top-30

Private

David Bailey

Edge

Texas Tech

Yes

Arvell Reese

Edge

Ohio State

Formal

R Mason Thomas

Edge

Oklahoma

Yes

Micah Morris

Guard

Georgia

Formal

Markel Bell

Offensive Tackle

Miami

Formal

Yes

Spencer Fano

Offensive Tackle

Utah

Formal

Monroe Freeling

Offensive Tackle

Georgia

Formal

Yes

Caleb Lomu

Offensive Tackle

Utah

Formal

Yes

Francis Mauigoa

Offensive Tackle

Miami

Formal

Blake Miller

Offensive Tackle

Clemson

Formal

Kadyn Proctor

Offensive Tackle

Alabama

Formal

Yes

Drew Allar

Quarterback

Penn State

Informal

Carson Beck

Quarterback

Miami

Formal

Behren Morton

Quarterback

Texas Tech

Formal

Ty Simpson

Quarterback

Alabama

Formal

Yes

Cash Jones

Running back

Georgia

Yes

Emmanuel McNeil-Warren

Safety

Toledo

Yes

Oscar Delp

Tight End

Georgia

Formal

Yes

Kenyon Sadiq

Tight End

Oregon

Yes

Eli Stowers

Tight End

Vanderbilt

Formal

Chris Bell

Wide Receiver

Louisville

Yes

Germie Bernard

Wide Receiver

Alabama

Yes

Denzel Boston

Wide Receiver

Washington

Formal

Yes

KC Concepcion

Wide Receiver

Texas A&M

Yes

Omar Cooper Jr.

Wide Receiver

Indiana

Yes

Makai Lemon

Wide Receiver

USC

Formal

Yes

Carnell Tate

Wide Receiver

Ohio State

Formal

Yes

Jordyn Tyson

Wide Receiver

Arizona State

Formal

Yes

Seven Takeaways from the Browns' known interview and Top-30 list leading up to the 2026 NFL Draft:

• Familiarity has been a key component of the Browns' pre-draft process. Georgia, the school where current head coach Todd Monken served as offensive coordinator from 2022 to 2022 leads the way with four prospects, with the majority actually having played under Monken. A fifth player, Miami’s Beck, also played under Monken at Georgia before transferring. 

• Keeping up with this theme, the SEC has 10 prospects on the list, with Monken getting a chance to see some of these players up close during his time in Athens, and even try to recruit some of them for the Bulldogs’ programs, like ‘Bama’s Simpson. 

• Surprisingly, the Big Ten doesn’t have as many prospects on this list as many could have expected, especially with Ohio State just around the corner. The Buckeyes to Browns connection has been solid throughout the years.

• In terms of positions, wide receivers have the most names on the list, with eight, followed very closely by the seven offensive tackles. Even though most analysts concur that left tackle is the real position of need here, the team has been looking at a bunch of right tackles, too. 

• Counting guard Morris from Georgia, that makes eight offensive linemen total, but surprisingly no centers. 

• One name that is a little bit shocking to see missing from the list is Indiana’s Elijah Sarrat, a wide receiver from Indiana whose stock seems to be trending upwards as a mid-round choice. There’s still time to bring him in, though. 

• Having four quarterbacks on the list is a mild surprise, though there’s no guarantee it will lead to drafting a passer here. While there’s a chance it could happen somewhere between the middle to final rounds, it could also just be the team doing some due diligence on the position as part of the lead up to next year’s draft, which promises a lot more talent among passers. 

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Rafael Zamorano
RAFAEL ZAMORANO

Rafael brings more than two decades worth of experience writing all things football.

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