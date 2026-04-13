Browns 2026 Pre-Draft Meetings and Visits Tracker: Where Is Cleveland’s Focus On?
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The 2026 NFL Draft is closing in fast, and the Cleveland Browns are quickly stacking up Top-30 visits with prospects.
To date, there have been at least 28 players who have met with the Browns, either at the Scouting Combine in a formal or informal interview, on a Top-30 visit to team headquarters, or a private workout. And in a number of cases, these prospects have met with the team on more than one occasion.
Teams are not required to disclose their Combine interviews or Top-30 visits, so any list of interactions should be considered unofficial. However, these are the 28 known names that the Browns have had pre-2026 NFL Draft contact with, according to multiple sources and reports.
Prospect
Position
School
Combine
Top-30
Private
David Bailey
Edge
Texas Tech
Yes
Arvell Reese
Edge
Ohio State
Formal
R Mason Thomas
Edge
Oklahoma
Yes
Micah Morris
Guard
Georgia
Formal
Markel Bell
Offensive Tackle
Miami
Formal
Yes
Spencer Fano
Offensive Tackle
Utah
Formal
Monroe Freeling
Offensive Tackle
Georgia
Formal
Yes
Caleb Lomu
Offensive Tackle
Utah
Formal
Yes
Francis Mauigoa
Offensive Tackle
Miami
Formal
Blake Miller
Offensive Tackle
Clemson
Formal
Kadyn Proctor
Offensive Tackle
Alabama
Formal
Yes
Drew Allar
Quarterback
Penn State
Informal
Carson Beck
Quarterback
Miami
Formal
Behren Morton
Quarterback
Texas Tech
Formal
Ty Simpson
Quarterback
Alabama
Formal
Yes
Cash Jones
Running back
Georgia
Yes
Emmanuel McNeil-Warren
Safety
Toledo
Yes
Oscar Delp
Tight End
Georgia
Formal
Yes
Kenyon Sadiq
Tight End
Oregon
Yes
Eli Stowers
Tight End
Vanderbilt
Formal
Chris Bell
Wide Receiver
Louisville
Yes
Germie Bernard
Wide Receiver
Alabama
Yes
Denzel Boston
Wide Receiver
Washington
Formal
Yes
KC Concepcion
Wide Receiver
Texas A&M
Yes
Omar Cooper Jr.
Wide Receiver
Indiana
Yes
Makai Lemon
Wide Receiver
USC
Formal
Yes
Carnell Tate
Wide Receiver
Ohio State
Formal
Yes
Jordyn Tyson
Wide Receiver
Arizona State
Formal
Yes
Seven Takeaways from the Browns' known interview and Top-30 list leading up to the 2026 NFL Draft:
• Familiarity has been a key component of the Browns' pre-draft process. Georgia, the school where current head coach Todd Monken served as offensive coordinator from 2022 to 2022 leads the way with four prospects, with the majority actually having played under Monken. A fifth player, Miami’s Beck, also played under Monken at Georgia before transferring.
• Keeping up with this theme, the SEC has 10 prospects on the list, with Monken getting a chance to see some of these players up close during his time in Athens, and even try to recruit some of them for the Bulldogs’ programs, like ‘Bama’s Simpson.
• Surprisingly, the Big Ten doesn’t have as many prospects on this list as many could have expected, especially with Ohio State just around the corner. The Buckeyes to Browns connection has been solid throughout the years.
• In terms of positions, wide receivers have the most names on the list, with eight, followed very closely by the seven offensive tackles. Even though most analysts concur that left tackle is the real position of need here, the team has been looking at a bunch of right tackles, too.
• Counting guard Morris from Georgia, that makes eight offensive linemen total, but surprisingly no centers.
• One name that is a little bit shocking to see missing from the list is Indiana’s Elijah Sarrat, a wide receiver from Indiana whose stock seems to be trending upwards as a mid-round choice. There’s still time to bring him in, though.
• Having four quarterbacks on the list is a mild surprise, though there’s no guarantee it will lead to drafting a passer here. While there’s a chance it could happen somewhere between the middle to final rounds, it could also just be the team doing some due diligence on the position as part of the lead up to next year’s draft, which promises a lot more talent among passers.
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