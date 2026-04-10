Cleveland Browns Need to Think Bigger Than 2026 to Fix QB Position

There doesn’t seem to be a ton of excitement surrounding the Cleveland Browns, who have two first-round picks in the 2026 NFL Draft.

That’s likely because the team is entertaining a quarterback competition between polarizing fifth-round quarterback Shedeur Sanders and Deshaun Watson – proving that they still haven’t answered their biggest question since the team returned in 1999.

For an organization as obsessed with the quarterback position as the Browns are, they’ve failed to produce a long-term winner at the most important position in sports. They’ve tried everything from No. 1 picks, mid-round quarterbacks and late first-round quarterbacks. The Browns have tried free agents, trades – and most recently – sacrificing three first-round picks for a proven QB from an AFC foe.

The Deshaun Watson trade backfiring is the reason why Cleveland’s quarterback situation has been a carousel since Baker Mayfield's departure in 2022. Even though Watson missed all of last season due to his ruptured Achilles tendon, the Browns had to start Joe Flacco, Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders as inexpensive options, since a massive percentage of Cleveland’s cap space goes to their $230 million disappointment.

The Browns have allowed let their past mistake (trading three first-round picks for an unpopular quarterback with off the field baggage in Watson) to cloud their future decision making. Instead of rinsing their hands like the Denver Broncos did with Russell Wilson, the Browns have stalled out in neutral, spinning their tires in the mud while using the Watson trade as an excuse.

That excuse runs out June 1, 2027.

That’s when the Browns can finally say their final goodbye to Watson, granting him his unconditional release. There’s no reason for Watson to realistically play regular season games for the Browns this season. Instead, the team should let him stand on the sidelines until his contract allows the team to release him.

Where does that leave the Browns now?

Sanders should be the team’s quarterback in 2026, unless the Browns fall in love with Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson.

The Browns are likely to trade back from No. 6 overall, gaining more draft capital to address their big issues on the offensive line and wide receiver position groups.

In 2027, the Browns will join a growing number of teams who will need a franchise quarterback. If the Browns decide to trade back from No. 6 overall, they should do everything in their power to pick up another first or second round draft pick next season.

Last year, the Browns had a top-rated defense under Jim Schwartz, who was passed over for Cleveland’s head coach job. As a result of being passed over, Schwartz resigned from the Browns and was replaced by first-year defensive coordinator Mike Rutenberg.

If the Browns remain stout defensively, they’re going to need that extra draft capital to trade up for a top quarterback in 2027.

It’s imperative that Browns general manager Andrew Berry doesn’t allow the team to remain stuck in neutral, especially since new head coach Todd Monken wants to win games this season – which he should.

Trading back is never popular. But if the Browns can get assets for the 2027 class, it’ll be worth it.

If Sanders pops off of the page with Monken, the Browns will be even better situated to capitalize on his rookie contract and immediately go all in to support him. If he struggles again, the Browns can turn the final page of the long, painful chapter that has been the Watson trade.