NFL insider details which head coach the Browns should go after

The dust is settling since the Browns fired head coach Kevin Stefanski after his six years in Cleveland. Stefanski was the offensive coordinator for the Minnesota Vikings during the 2019 season and later turned around the Browns' offense.

But one of Stefanski’s best decisions was to hire defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz in January of 2023. Since Schwartz was hired, the Browns have ranked in the top five twice in the fewest yards allowed per game in the NFL (first in 2023 and fourth in 2025).

The Browns have also dominated rushing the passer under Schwartz, ranking second in quarterback pressure rate in 2023, first in 2024, and sixth this past season. Led by the Defensive Player of the Year, Myles Garrett, Cleveland had the third most total sacks this year (53), and the sixth most in 2023 (49).

Cleveland also led the NFL in interceptions returned for touchdowns this season, with three; they also had a fumble returned for a touchdown.

One of the most important parts of the Browns' offseason is retaining Schwartz as the defensive coordinator. In the search for a new head coach, Browns owner Jimmy Haslam said the team is looking for either a defensive or offensive-minded head coach.

ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter believes that the Browns would be making a mistake if they went after a defensive-minded coach.

"If they hire a defensive-minded head coach, Jim Schwartz is not gonna be happy about that. And they’re gonna lose him." Schefter said on his podcast earlier on Tuesday.

Why Cleveland might be best to hire an offensive-minded head coach, plus other coaching storylines and news



— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 6, 2026

If Schefter is right, that would rule out some of the hot names in this cycle, like Chargers DC Jesse Minter, Vikings DC Brian Flores, Rams DC Chris Shula, or Packers DC Jeff Hafley.

"If you’re the Browns, you’re absolutely looking at an offensive-minded head coach so you can retain your defensive coordinator who’s sought after…If they lose Schwartz, that defense steps back."

The offensive-minded coaches that come to mind would be Seahawks OC Klint Kubiak, as he has come up in some interviews, and Ravens OC Todd Monken seems to be a hot name, as the Browns have requested to interview him today.

Monken was the offensive coordinator for the Browns in the 2019 season, where the Browns ranked in the top five in the NFL in rushing yards per attempt.

Bills OC Joe Brady is another name that is a candidate for the job.

The key part is finding a coach who will be able to help turn around the offense, along with building it up during the draft.