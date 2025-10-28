Browns nauseating offensive stats show Kevin Stefanski changed nothing from 2024
There's been a lot made about the Cleveland Browns' offense this season as it just feels like they are stuck in neutral, but some stats will show that head coach Kevin Stefanski has not been able to get anything going from 2024 to 2025.
ESPN Browns reporter Daniel Oyefusi shared some eye-popping numbers that show nothing has changed for the offense over the last two years. Oyefusi broke it down by points per game, yards per game, yards per play, EPA per play, and success rate.
- Points Per Game 2025: 15.8 (30th) - 2024: 15.2 (32nd)
- Yards Per Game 2025: 263.5 (31st) - 2024: 300.8 (28th)
- Yards/Play 2025: 4.1 (32nd) - 2024: 4.6 (32nd)
- EPA/Play 2025: -0.14 (T-31st) - 2024: -0.14 (32nd)
- Success Rate 2025: 35.2% (32nd) - 2024: 38.5% (32nd)
This year has been more challenging than in the past, but the problem at the center of it is basically the same: the quarterback. Deshaun Watson is hurt, which led to a four-quarterback battle that ended with Joe Flacco winning, but failing early in the year.
That led to rookie third-round pick Dillon Gabriel taking over as the starter, but he has produced only one win in his starts.
The only real positive for the offense is rookie second-round running back Quinshon Judkins, who is having an Offensive Rookie of the Year-type season. Now, with his shoulder injury, the hope is that it's not serious and he can come back after the bye week.
One consolation amid all this discussion of the offense's struggles is that Stefanski is also aware of his issues with the offense. The Browns head coach is reportedly looking into potentially making a change to offensive coordinator Tommy Rees for the play-calling duties.
This is a change that many Browns fans would not bat an eye about, as some kind of change has to be made to get this offense rolling. There have been calls for more creativity in the play-calling to keep defenses off guard.
After a 3-14 record in 2024, the Browns are heading in that direction again with a 2-6 record and at the bottom of the AFC North. Something has to change quickly before the season is officially lost.
It all falls on Stefanski to make a quick change to the play-calling at first, and potentially at quarterback later in the season, to see if Shedeur Sanders can be the guy the city of Cleveland has needed as the franchise quarterback moving forward.