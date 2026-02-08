Cleveland Browns Defensive Coordinator Candidate Drops Out of Consideration

After the announcement that standout defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz would be leaving the team after not landing the head coaching job, the Browns have begun their search to fill the vacancy.

The Browns have been meeting with both internal and external candidates, and the favorites for the job have begun to emerge. However, one of those early favorites appears to be staying put, and not joining the Cleveland Browns.

Houston Texans defensive back coach Dino Vasso pulled out of all defensive coordinator opportunities to sign a contract extension with the Texans.

Vasso was considered to be one of the Brown top candidates, as well as a leading option for the Las Vegan Raiders. Vasso had also met with the Tennessee Titans and the Arizona Cardinals.

Who is Vasso?

Vasso made it to the NFL as an assistant coach back in 2013, where he began his career with the Kansas City Chiefs.

From there he went to the Philadelphia Eagles from 2016-2020, primarily serving as a defensive quality control coach and an assistant secondary coach. While Vasso was there, the Eagles would win a Super Bowl thanks to a defense that performed well all season long.

In Vasso’s final season there he was promoted to assistant defensive coordinator.

He left the Eagles to join the Texans in 2021, serving as the cornerback coach. Vasso did well enough to earn a promotion to defensive back coach over the past few seasons, helping the Texans develop one of the top defenses in the league.

Vasso has helped turn Derek Stingley Jr. into a top corner in the league. He has also helped Jalen Pitre and Calen Bullock into high-caliber safeties. Even rookie Kamari Lassiter became a standout under Vasso’s leadership.

It seems the next logical path for Vasso is to move up to a coordinator role, but clearly he wants to wait a little longer before giving it a shot.

What this means for the Browns

For Cleveland, the addition of Vasso would have been huge. Denzel Ward is already one of the top corners in the league, and the secondary is full of players ready to breakout this season.

Guys like Grant Delpit, Ronnie Hickman and Tyson Campbell have all been solid this year, but have yet to take the lead into true star status.With the defensive line already being one of the best in the league and the linebackers developing nicely, it could have taken the defense to a new level.

For the Browns, the defensive coordinator search is beginning to look like the head coaching search. Top candidates turned down the opportunity to come to Cleveland, which is never a promising sign in the NFL.

Hopefully Cleveland can find their man soon, with several internal candidates really standing out right now, so the team can get to work figuring out next season.