Why Jim Schwartz Leaving Cleveland Browns Could Have Massive Internal Implications

The Cleveland Browns have another hole to fill.

And it's a big one.

In the early morning hours of Friday, Feb. 6, the Browns released information to the public that defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz had turned in a letter of resignation, effectively ending his time with the organization after three seasons of coaching in Cleveland.

The organization released a statement saying, "Yesterday, Jim Schwartz submitted his letter of resignation as defensive coordinator of the Cleveland Browns. We'd like to thank Jim for his contributions to our organization over the last three seasons. Our search for a new defensive coordinator will begin immediately."



The frustration from Schwartz began back in late January, when the Browns announced that the head coaching job would go to Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken. He would be in charge of leading the team in the post-Kevin Stefanski era.

Following the announcement, Schwartz was said to have walked around the Browns' facility sayinh his goodbyes to players and team personnel. According to reports, he was visibly very upset about the front office's decision to select Monken over him for the head coaching role.

After being passed over, it was widely believed that Schwartz’s relationship with Monken would have been strained had he remained on staff. Any lingering resentment or discomfort between the two could have created tension throughout the 2026 season, making Schwartz’s departure appear increasingly inevitable.

Although the change may stabilize the coaching staff, it could create uncertainty among defensive players regarding their future with the organization.

Jim Schwartz has resigned as defensive coordinator pic.twitter.com/aHjXb5zuDj — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) February 6, 2026

The Players Who May Question Their Future's With The Browns

With Schwartz stepping down, a defense that had grown comfortable and productive in his system this past season may now be forced into significant change.

One player who may begin to question his future with the organization, yet again, is this year's AP Defensive Player of the Year, Myles Garrett. The All-Pro and future Hall of Famer has been the face of the franchise since they drafted him with the first overall selection in the 2017 NFL Draft. He's coming off a record-setting 23.0-sack season where he dominated the league off the edge.

But just last season, Garrett's future with the organization was already a subject of concern.

While at Super Bowl LIX's media center, Garrett spoke to his desire to leave Cleveland, put in a trade request and go compete for the Lombardi Trophy.

"I have a lot of love for Cleveland, but it's always for me been about [competing] for championships, winning those big games and winning Lombardis," Garrett told Rich Eisen. "We haven't had the opportunity to do that. That's all I'm asking for."

He ended up taking back his trade request and signing an extension with the Browns, but following Schwartz's departure, he may end up reconsidering his time with the organization. He thrived in Schwartz's system, maximizing his impact without having to overextend his workload. A systematic shift with a new coordinator could reignite his frustrations with the team.

Another player who could end up being given a worse hand is Denzel Ward, who's been one of the Browns' most consistent defensive cornerstones. Like Garrett, he's been a reliable presence for the team over the past few campaigns.

Ward benefited from Schwartz's system as well, which allowed cornerbacks to play more decisively rather than reactively. If a new coach comes in and changes his role, he could, as well, be uncomfortable sticking his career out in The Land.

When asked about his thoughts on Schwartz a few weeks ago, Ward backed up his coordinator.

“I’m not sure what was true or was not true, so I’m not going to speculate,"

Ward said following the initial news of Schwartz's frustration. "I’m just going to wait to see how everything plays out and look forward to, hopefully, we’re still keeping him. I’ve got a lot of respect for Coach Schwartz, and he’s an amazing coach, and I’m hoping he stays on the team.

“I’m hoping coach Schwartz stays. That’s what I’m hoping. That’s who I want to stay. I want coach Schwartz to be my defensive coordinator, and if we can make that happen, I’ll be happy.”

As the team now looks to fill the defensive coordinator role, they'll continue to survey the upcoming free agency window, followed by the 2026 NFL Draft. The Browns are seemingly going to re-tool and reset most, if not the entire, system heading into next season.