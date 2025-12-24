Cleveland Browns sign veteran offensive lineman on Christmas Eve

The Cleveland Browns are two weeks away from the finish line of another wasted season.

Through Week 16, the Browns find themselves with just three wins despite having one of the best defenses in the NFL.

Cleveland’s offensive line has been in shambles all season, but the Browns are still taking swings.

On Christmas Eve morning, the team announced that they’ve added veteran offensive lineman Kendrick Green off of the Buffalo Bills’ practice squad. Earlier this month, the Browns added offensive lineman Jeremiah Byers off of the Arizona Cardinals’ practice squad.

Protecting polarizing rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders has been a big struggle for Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski and offensive coordinator Tommy Rees. With two regular season games remaining, the porous offensive line is a catalyst behind Stefanski finding himself on the hot seat.

Green is only 27 and started his career in 2021 with the Pittsburgh Steelers as a third-round pick. He’s spent time at center and guard throughout his NFL career.

The former Illinois Fighting Illini interior tackle was traded from the Steelers to the Houston Texans in 2023. But his time in Texas was cut short due to injury, leading him to sign a one-year deal with the Bills, where he was released during final roster cuts and wound up on the team’s practice squad.

As the Browns wind down their regular season, perhaps Green could be an option for next year. Cleveland’s entire starting offensive line is set to be free agents.

Center Luke Wypler has passed the eye test in place of Ethan Pocic, who went down with a season-ending injury. Right guard Teven Jenkins has been replacing Wyatt Teller at right guard, but both have dealt with injuries throughout the season.

Left guard Joel Bitonio will likely retire at the end of the season, which could pave the way for Green to stick around Cleveland going into next season.

The Browns have two first-round selections in April’s draft. Their own choice is expected to be within the Top 3, a prime spot for the Browns to find their franchise quarterback.

However, the Browns will likely be doing extra homework on the offensive line prospects, particularly left tackles. Cam Robinson was an in-season trade that just has not worked out.

Hopefully the acquisition of Green can alleviate some of the needs that the Browns will have this offseason. This isn’t a normal practice squad signing, as Green has a bit of actual NFL experience underneath his belt and is probably a bit further along than other projects.