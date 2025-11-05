Dillon Gabriel shares candid answer about Tommy Rees taking over play calling
The hot seat has been getting warmer throughout the season for Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski. With the offense struggling and the team struggling to win games, Stefanksi turned over the play calling duties to new offensive coordinator Tommy Rees.
Stefanski’s offense wasn't getting it done this year, so he decided it was time for a change. It didn’t matter which quarterback was starting, either, as Joe Flacco and Dillon Gabriel both have a record of 1-3 this season.
Gabriel, the third-round rookie quarterback out of Oregon, was asked how he felt about Rees taking over the play-calling.
"I think it'll be good...want to get this thing going in the right direction," Gabriel said. "He's eager. He's hungry. I think he utilizes players at a high level."
Rees is a 33-year-old former Notre Dame quarterback who passed for over 7,300 yards (3rd in ND history) and 60-plus touchdowns (second in ND history) in his college career.
Rees started his coaching career in 2015, when he joined Northwestern as a graduate assistant. Then, he went to the San Diego Chargers as an offensive assistant for a year before returning to his alma mater, Notre Dame, as a quarterbacks coach, and was eventually promoted to offensive coordinator.
In the three years that he ran the offense for Notre Dame, Rees' offenses averaged 33.4 points per game in 2020 on their way to the College Football Playoff, 35.2 ppg to rank 19th nationally in 2021, and 31.8 in 2022.
Rees signed on to be the offensive coordinator at Alabama after six seasons coaching at Notre Dame. Bama’s offense in 2023 averaged 34.0 points and over 170 rushing yards per game.
Rees was hired by the Browns last year as the pass game specialist and tight ends coach, then promoted to offensive coordinator this year after the firing of Ken Dorsey.
So far this year, Gabriel has struggled to put up any sort of respectable numbers other than his first start against the Vikings. Gabriel has passed for just 170.8 yards per start this season, which ranks only above Justin Fields and Jaxson Dart.
Turning to a new young mind may help boost the Browns' struggling offense. Keeping David Njoku around by not trading him and getting Quinshon Judkins back at full strength, hopefully, the Browns can figure something out on offense against a Jets team that just got rid of two of their best players on defense.