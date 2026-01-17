While the Cleveland Browns continue their search for a new head coach, their former coach is one step closer to landing a new job.

While the Browns were ready for a fresh start under new leadership this season, plenty of NFL teams were ready to pounce on the opportunity to bring in a two-time Coach of the Year winner.

The Atlanta Falcons are conducting a second interview with Kevin Stefanski Saturday, making him the first candidate to have a second interview with the Falcons. He has become a heavy favorite to land a job in Atlanta.

The Atlanta Falcons have currently interviewed nine candidates, with Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady expected to be the 10th Sunday.

Stefanski has also met with the Titans, Raiders, Dolphins and division-rival Ravens for their open head coaching positions.

Stefanski won his first Coach of the Year award in 2020, when he managed to lead Cleveland to the playoffs for the first time in nearly two decades. The Cleveland Browns would win a playoff game that year, defeating the Pittsburgh Steelers, though Stefanski would not be present at the game with COVID.

In 2023 Stefanski won the award again, getting the Browns back to the postseason despite having to start five different quarterbacks throughout the year. The Browns would lose in the wild card.

Over the past two seasons, the Browns haven’t been able to find success. Despite having a high-caliber defense, the offense struggled to find rhythm in either season. Stefanski is regarded as an offensive-minded coach, adding to the frustration.

Stefanski went 45-56 during his tenure in Cleveland.

Stefanski could take Browns staff to Atlanta

If Stefanski lands a head coaching job somewhere else in the NFL, it’s also likely Cleveland's offensive coordinator Tommy Rees follows. The Falcons are expected to keep Jeff Ulbrich, but it’s also possible Brown’s defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz follows Stefanski too. Both coaches reportedly built a strong relationship with Stefanski, and if they can’t earn head coaching jobs, they could leave.

Stefanski to the Falcons could make a lot of sense. He works best with a strong running back duo, as he did with Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt, and the Falcons feature one of the best in Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier.

Stefanski would also have his choice of a young quarterback in Michael Penix Jr., or a veteran in Kirk Cousins, who showed he still has some juice left.

Stefanski also loves to utilize athletic tight ends, with both David Njoku and Harold Fannin Jr. thriving in his offense. Kyle Pitts could be the next tight end to benefit from him. Finally, Atlanta features an athletic wide receiver group, with Drake London and Darnell Mooney leading the way. Stefanski could find plenty of success in an offense with plenty of pieces ready to go.

It’s become clear that even though the Browns felt it was best to move on from Stefanski, he won’t have to wait too long before another team gives him a fresh start and a second chance.