Three Ideas For the Cleveland Browns To Improve Their Offensive Line This Offseason

The Cleveland Browns' struggles on the offensive line were well documented, with ranking low in their pass block win rate, run block win rate numbers, along with being graded out as the second-worst line in the league by PFF.

The letdown of blocking made it difficult for each Browns quarterback to perform well, along with the running backs finding holes to rush through.

It all starts with the trenches and how well you can control them, so here are three ways Cleveland can improve their line in the offseason.

Cut K.T. Leveston & Cornelius Lucas

Leveston played most of his time filling in for Jack Conklin and Dawand Jones at right tackle and did not fit in. He was graded 78th of 89 tackles in terms of total score, then ranked 86th of 89 in pass block grade, he committed ten penalties, allowed 33 pressures, leading to six sacks.

While Lucas was looked at as an underrated signing last offseason, his game regressed substantially. He went from a 79.1 pass block grade last season to a 36.9 grade this year, which ranked 87th of 89 tackles. Even though he has one more year left on his deal, the time is now to let him go.

Utilize Free Agency

Signing center Tyler Linderbaum would be a home run signing, although he will command a lot of money and have a ton of suitors. There are other names that Cleveland could pursue, right tackle Braiden Smith from the Colts, and center Connor McGovern from the Bills.

Also, looking at who they have that could hit the market, and bringing them back could help the Browns, guard Wyatt Teller, guard Teven Jenkins, and trying to lure back Joel Bitiono would all be names to consider.

Draft Well and Often

Cleveland goes into the 2026 draft with ten selections and the possibility of picking up more if they were to trade down, one priority is to beef up that line. Tackle prospects like Francis Mauigoa from Miami, Spencer Fano from Utah, and Caleb Lomu are all possibilities to be first-round selections.

Onto the inside of the line, the Browns could fall back on an Olaivavega Ioane from Penn State, Emmanuel Pregnon from Oregon, or Connor Lew from Auburn to try to add some youth and consistency to the interior. If Cleveland does trade back, don’t be surprised if they grab multiple linemen in the first couple of rounds.

