Wyatt Teller's Agent Fires Shot At The Cleveland Browns On Social Media

After seven long seasons in Cleveland, offensive guard Wyatt Teller signed with his third NFL team this offseason.

He was quickly traded out of the Buffalo Bills organization after one rookie season to the Cleveland Browns. With the Browns, he became a three-time Pro Bowler and a two-time All-Pro second team lineman. Playing alongside two-time All-Pro first team guard Joel Bitonio created a strong wall of protection for Cleveland's running backs and quarterbacks.

Teller is now 31-years-old and Cleveland's front office decided to move in a different direction at that position. Browns General Manager Andrew Berry signed guard Zion Johnson from the Los Angeles Chargers and re-signed guard Teven Jenkins. Jenkins started just four games for Cleveland last season but was a consistent starter for the Chicago Bears in his previous three seasons there. He'll get another chance to prove his worth as a starter.

Teller's agent took to social media this afternoon to give an interesting prediction on how the Browns will feel about Teller's departure.

Sep 14, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Cleveland Browns guard Wyatt Teller (77) during the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images | Peter Casey-Imagn Images

Browns will regret not signing back Teller

NFL agent Andrew Ross took to his Instagram story today to celebrate the signing of client Wyatt Teller to the Houston Texans. Teller signed a two-year deal with a maximum value of $23 million.

"My POV - the Browns will wish they resigned Wyatt at some point..but onto the Texans now." @NFLAgentAndy on Instagram Stories

Ross not only celebrated Teller's signing, but he took a shot at the Cleveland Browns front office. Ross seems to think the Browns will regret not signing Teller back to their team. Considering the post, Teller likely had some interest in returning to Cleveland if Cleveland would have him back.

Ultimately, Andrew Berry and the rest of the Browns organization moved in a different direction. Along with re-signing Jenkins and signing Zion Johnson in free agency, they also signed former Packers center Elgton Jenkins and traded for former Houston Texans offensive tackle Tytus Howard. The Texans and Browns did swap offensive linemen in the form of free agent signings.

When the Browns likely made their decision...

Teller went through some injury issues last season as he appeared in 13 regular season games last season. When the 31-year-old began splitting reps with Teven Jenkins toward the late stages of the regular season, the Browns front office liked what they saw in newly-turned 28-year-old Jenkins.

What Teller’s agent (@NFLagentandy) on IG:



“The Browns will wish they resigned Wyatt at some point.. but onto the Texans now.” pic.twitter.com/Q1rnFhq7xm — Houston Stressans (@TexansCommenter) March 20, 2026

Jenkins ended up starting in four out of 17 regular season games last season. The former Bears guard was re-signed to the Browns this season for a one-year deal worth $4 million. $3.96 million is guaranteed to Jenkins. Teller's departure was less Teller declining in skillset, but more about having the younger Jenkins on the roster being more cost-efficient.

When you see how much they invested in the rest of their offensive line, you can see why they decided to move on from Teller.