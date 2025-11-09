Three keys for Cleveland Browns to defeat New York Jets in Week 10
The New York Jets tore down their entire defense at the NFL trade deadline, but they will host the Cleveland Browns in Week 10.
Both teams enter this game off a bye week.
At 1-7, the Jets waved the white flag on their season by selling defensive cornerstones Sauce Gardner to the Indianapolis Colts and Quinnen Williams to the Dallas Cowboys. At 2-6, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski handed the play calling duties to offensive coordinator Tommy Rees.
Here are three keys for the Browns to escape MetLife Stadium with their first road victory since Week 2 last season.
1. Be better offensively
After each loss, Stefanski repeats that the team has to be better offensively.
In Cleveland’s blowout loss against the New England Patriots, the offensive line actually looked better. But third-round rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel was a comedy of errors with two ugly interceptions.
The Browns will have tight end Harold Fannin Jr. and wide receiver Cedric Tillman available for this game. Standout rookie running back Quinshon Judkins will also play.
The Jets selling their two best defensive players give Gabriel and the Browns zero reason to not be improved offensively.
2. Get Jerry Jeudy involved
With Rees taking over play calling duties for the Browns, getting Jeudy the football has to be a priority.
Rees said that he needs to get Cleveland’s top playmaker involved. When Jeudy was asked about getting more targets, he said “we’ll see on Sunday.”
Last season, when offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey took over the offense with Jameis Winston at quarterback, Jeudy looked way better.
If the Browns want to improve their offense, it has to start with getting Jeudy involved. Their other receiving options are Tillman, who is yet to eclipse 1,000 receiving yards within his third season in the NFL. Without Isaiah Bond healthy, Jamari Thrash could see his workload uptick.
3. Do the little things correctly
This is a game between two very bad football teams. It will likely come down to winning the special teams and turnover battles.
If Gabriel starts tossing interceptions, it will amplify the chatter for rookie fifth-rounder Shedeur Sanders to see the field. On top of that, if the offense does not look better with Rees, things will get even louder surrounding Stefanski’s job security.
The Jets are far from world beaters. New York head coach Aaron Glenn refused to commit to either Justin Fields or Tyrod Taylor heading into this matchup, even though it seems like Fields will get the nod.
It should be a stellar day for Cleveland’s stout defense to force some turnovers and secure their third victory of the season.