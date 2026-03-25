Why Andrew Berry and Todd Monken Skipping Ohio State’s Pro Day Matters for Browns

A massive gathering featuring some of the top decision-makers in the NFL descended upon Columbus today to witness the Ohio State Buckeyes’ pro day.

A couple of names stuck out for not being part of the attendees list.

Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry and head coach Todd Monken weren’t among those present for the Buckeyes pro day, which features more than a dozen Ohio State draft hopefuls including up to five potential first-rounders, where Cleveland has two picks.

Credentialed for Ohio State Pro Day today ...



• Bills GM Brandon Beane, HC Joe Brady

• Dolphins GM Jon-Eric Sullivan

• Giants GM Joe Schoen, HC John Harbaugh

• Jets GM Darren Mougey, HC Aaron Glenn

• Steelers GM Omar Khan, HC Mike McCarthy

• Commanders GM Adam Peters, HC… — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) March 25, 2026

Sure, the Browns have already met personally with some of these prospects. Linebacker Arvell Reese, safety Caleb Downs and wide receiver Carnell Tate all met with team officials during the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine in Indy last month, and Tate has already taken a visit to the Browns’ headquarters in Berea.

But even despite the expected familiarity with players from a school that plays a little over a two-hour drive away, the absence of Cleveland’s top-decision makers in Columbus certainly raises some eyebrows.

Why does it matter that Andrew Berry and Todd Monken didn’t attend Ohio State’s pro day?

As a franchise, the Browns weren’t totally absent from the Buckeye’s event. Browns’ insider Mary Kay Cabot reported that Cleveland’s assistant general managers, Catherine Hickman and Glenn Cook were among those observing the Buckeyes’ pro day.

#Browns assistant GMs Catherine Hickman and Glenn Cook are at #OhioState's Pro Day today. GM Andrew Berry and coach Todd Monken are not there, but the #Browns are having some of the #OSU players in for top 30 visits. They've already hosted WR Carnell Tate. — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) March 25, 2026

According to Colin Gay from the Tuscaloosa News, no Browns’ officials weren’t spotted at Alabama’s pro day -- also held today -- either, which is also surprising, given that the team has also met with at least three Tide prospects during the pre-draft process: tackle Kadyn Proctor, quarterback Ty Simpson and wide receiver Germie Bernard. So it’s not like they chose one big draw over another.

Sure, the Browns can opt to meet one-on-one with any prospects they like, bringing them to Berea or scheduling private workouts. And of course, a huge part of what goes on during pro days ends up being minimally relevant. These events aren’t designed to put players through tests, but rather ace them.

However, getting a feel for each prospect in his own environment, on his home turf, is important. There’s still no metric that can accurately predict character for NFL Draft purposes, but you’re more likely to see a more faithful representation of any player at his school than at your NFL headquarters.

And maybe Berry and Monken are holed up somewhere grinding on the tape or stacking up the draft board, which is a good thing. But at least in Berry’s case, he should be doing this all year long.

The opportunity to see the prospects up close in their familiar setting shouldn’t be taken lightly, unless you’ve already made your mind up -- 100 percent -- on either taking them or not taking them. That would feel premature with over a month to go for the draft, and right in the middle of pro day season.

There’s a reason why at least six general managers and six head coaches made the trip to Columbus today, and why so many top officials from other teams were present at Alabama’s pro day.

Despite last year’s wildly successful draft haul, Berry’s resumé picking players isn’t spotless; quite the opposite. He’s especially been off when targeting offensive linemen and wide receivers for the Browns, which explains in good measure why they’re the top priorities for Cleveland this year.

In any case, passing up the chance to get to know as much of you humanly can on potential prospects by a general manager who was surprisingly spared from the recent organizational shakeup that cost the former head coach his job, and by a first-time NFL head coach walking into a very thin roster, just feels like a huge wasted opportunity in Cleveland.