Nick Pedone Browns NFL Draft Mailbag: The Biggest Questions Fans Are Asking Right Now

It’s hard to believe that the 2026 NFL Draft is less than 10 days away and the Cleveland Browns still have plenty of positions to fill.

The Browns have nine draft selections. They have glaring holes at left tackle and wide receiver.

As the draft grows nearer, fans will hear more takes than ever before.

Let’s answer a few of your NFL Draft questions to clear up fact from fiction.

If you can can expect one big name that we can get from this weekend, either from draft or trade, what will it be? — ♠️♥️🎮🐶The Ruck🐶🎮♦️♣️ (@TheRuck86) April 14, 2026

Question: If you could expect one big-name addition this weekend – via draft or trade – who would it be?

The good news for Browns fans is that the team has done work on every “big name” draft prospect in the 2026 NFL Draft class. They’ve met with just about every big name as well during the Senior Bowl, NFL Combine and top 30 visits.

At wide receiver, the Browns have met with Ohio State’s Carnell Tate, Arizona State’s Jordyn Tyson and USC’s Makai Lemon. They’ve also met with the next tier of wide receivers including Washington’s Denzel Boston and Texas A&M’s KC Concepcion – two players who could very well be first-round draft picks.

On the offensive line, the Browns have met with both Utah tackles, including left tackle Caleb Lomu and right tackle Spencer Fano. Miami’s Francis Mauigoa and Alabama’s Kadyn Proctor have met with the Browns, as has Georgia’s Monroe Freeling. They’ve also done work on Clemson right tackle Blake Miller, who should be a first-round pick as well.

Even if the team trades down, which I would expect them to continue to explore, they’re likely walking out of the first round with one or two of these big names at a position of immediate need.

Question: What’s the worst possible outcome for that first round? Mine would be Kadyn Proctor and Ty Simpson.

Dec 19, 2025; Norman, OK, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Ty Simpson (15) and offensive lineman Kadyn Proctor (74) against the Oklahoma Sooners during the CFP National Playoff First Round at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Not an Alabama fan, eh?

The Browns like Proctor. While some Browns fans could be scared from their last first-round Alabama tackle (Jedrick Wills), Browns general manager Andrew Berry is chasing versatility on the offensive line. Just 20 years old, we know how much Berry values young prospects.

There aren’t many 6-foot-7, 366 pound humans that move the way that Proctor does. He’s extremely athletic for his size and has played over 2,400 college football snaps at left tackle.

New Browns head coach Todd Monken has a personal relationship with Simpson, and that can’t be ignored. But as a data driven organization, the Browns might not have enough intel on Simpson, who only started 15 games for the Crimson Tide. However, last year, the team fell in love with Dillon Gabriel’s football intellect. Even though he’s inexperienced, Simpson is smart and came across well in meetings.

Now for your actual question – what would be the worst possible scenario?

Drafting a defensive player. That would signal that the Browns aren’t as fully committed to keeping Myles Garrett as they have led on. The Browns should try to repair this offense quickly and contend as soon as possible, even with quarterback in flux. Drafting a defensive player could lay the groundwork for trading Garrett, which would put the Browns right back at square one of their rebuild.

Question: Hearing some rumblings that the Browns could not only go defense with No. 6, but that they could possibly take one of the EDGE players if one were still available. Have you heard this?

Absolutely.

One of their first, formal meetings at the NFL Combine was with Ohio State EDGE Arvell Reese, who grew up in Cleveland.

If one of the premier pass rushers are available at No. 6, the Browns could take that player if they have him higher on their board than an offensive tackle or wide receiver.

Reading the tea leaves on a national level, it feels like David Bailey and Reese will be long gone by No. 6 overall. Could the Browns roll the dice on Rueben Bain Jr.? We've seen them take fliers on players with questionable off the field decison making before.

If the Browns draft a defensive end at No. 6 overall, speculation will run rampant about the potential of Cleveland trading Garrett, which the team has repeatedly denied. They’d be wise to hold onto the 30-year-old pass rusher until after the NFL Draft, so any potential offer would include 2027 first-round picks.

Question: Does Grant Delpit get a contract extension this year?

This is a tricky one. Delpit has played at an extremely high level, but tore his Achilles tendon in 2020 and has dealt with a groin injury that ended his season in 2023.

Berry has already extended him once. He’ll be 28 years old while playing on the final year of his contract in 2026. Would the Browns roll the dice and extend him again, with his injury history, heading into his 30s?

The Browns really like Toledo safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, who could be their pick at No. 39 overall if he’s still available. It’s a deep class and even players like Genesis Smith or Jalon Kilgore could be valuable additions to learn behind Delpit and eventually replace him.