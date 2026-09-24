One Browns Defender Could Be the Key to Stopping Bryce Young

The Cleveland Browns have a date with the Carolina Panthers this Sunday, which should be an exciting battle between two young teams looking for a second consecutive win.

After the Browns escaped Tampa Bay with a win in week two, they have much more momentum and seem to have embraced their underdog mentality. They’re going to need that against the Panthers, especially with quarterback Bryce Young playing at a high level this season.

Cleveland’s defense let up a boat load of points in week one but were able to control the tempo of the game last week to outlast the Buccaneers. One player stood out in that win specifically who will also have a heavy role in stopping Young and his offense.

Carson Schwesinger, the NFL’s reigning defensive rookie of the year, is one of the Browns’ franchise players even in his second year. He’s their commander on defense, so he’ll be responsible for calling out offensive adjustments and audibles to the rest of his teammates.

Sep 20, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving (7) runs the ball defended by Cleveland Browns linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) during the second half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Keeping an eye on Young will be an important task for Schwesinger this weekend, as Young has the ability to beat any team with his arm or his legs. That’s what makes Schwesinger an x-factor in limiting Young as much as possible.

Cleveland could surely use a win this weekend, and Schwesinger can be the reason on defense based on how he plays. Here’s what makes him so important in stopping Young on Sunday.

Schwesinger’s ability to read the quarterback in every way makes him their top line of defense

Even in his short time in the NFL, Schwesinger has already proven that he can be an anchor on defense in both stopping opposing teams' runs and passing game. His combination of speed and strength makes it a nightmare matchup for any offensive player facing Schwesinger.

His measurements also make him elite in pressuring the quarterback, as he often breaks through the offensive line to apply pressure to either force quick action or to force a loss of yards. It’s not easy escaping Schwesinger’s clutches once he has his sights set on making a play.

Schwesinger even showed his knack for stopping the quarterback in Cleveland’s win over Tampa Bay last week when he forced a decisive fourth down late in the game. Quarterback Baker Mayfield eluded pressure and ran out of the pocket, but Schwesinger prevented any yardage gained by knocking Mayfield out of bounds and onto the turf.

Sep 20, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) is pressured by Cleveland Browns linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) in the fourth quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In the first two weeks, Schwesinger has provided ten total tackles in both games, putting his total through two weeks at 20 total tackles with eight solo and twelve assisted.

So far this season, Panthers quarterback Bryce Young hasn’t had the need to scramble out of the pocket much. He’s been decisive and precise with his passing which makes him a threat, so Schwesinger may be dropping back in coverage quite often in this matchup.

Even if Young decides to pass more on Sunday, Schwesinger will have the opportunity to cover the middle of the field and limit Young’s dump offs to tight ends and running backs. This might even be the week that Schwesinger finally starts to find his groove similar to his rookie season.

There will be plenty of work for Schwesinger regardless, and hopefully he can lead the Browns to another win over an NFC South opponent. The Browns and Panthers will kick off from Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland, Ohio at 1:00 p.m.